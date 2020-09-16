New Bridgeport and Kingston Style Creden-ZzZ Cabinet Beds

To Be Introduced at High Point by Arason Enterprises Inc.

Annapolis, MD – September 10, 2020 – Arason Enterprises, Inc., the inventors and marketing pioneers of the patented Creden-ZzZ™ cabinet bed, is introducing two new queen size cabinet beds to their line. When an extra bed is needed, the Creden-ZzZ provides an attractive compact and comfortable solution for sleeping places in small spaces. The first of these two new styles is the Bridgeport Creden-ZzZ cabinet bed, which is inspired by midcentury modern design, and features clean lines and a fresh two-tone finish. The warm tones of the natural pine veneer contrast with a darker solid wood frame. True to midcentury modern style the framing accentuates the rectangular, geometric shapes of the drawer and front panel.

The Bridgeport Creden-ZzZ cabinet bed from Arason Enterprises Inc. will be introduced at the High Point Market.



The Kingston Creden-ZzZ cabinet bed is the second new product offering. This new cabinet bed features natural wicker inlays on the drawer and front panel and is finished in warm amber and honey tones for that tropical vibe. The ornate hardware and attention to classical details are reminiscent of opulent bygone days. This compact hidden bed is perfect for upscale beach condos as well as traditional home decors. This functional yet stunning piece can be blended with natural linen hues and plantation greens for an inspired island look.

These new cabinet beds offer functionality and ease of use. Namely, the cabinet is compact with a footprint that is 40 percent smaller than a sleeper sofa. The top can be used to display photos, decorative items, or even a flat screen TV that don’t have to be removed when the bed is open and in use. The front of the top flips up to give the sleeper plenty of head room and the front panel folds down to make a queen size platform bed that is comfortable for two adults

No springs means there is no “bar in your back”, and sleepers won’t roll to the middle because the fold down panel is solid.

The attractively designed, space-saving cabinet holds a standard 60 x 80-inch queen size, tri-fold mattress. The roomy storage drawer telescopes out to form the base of the bed, and easily stores pillows and bedding. Queen size dimensions: W 64 x D 23 x H 42, opens to 81 inches

Jane and Jon Arason are the inventors and original patent holders of this cabinet bed design. Over the past 18 years, the Arasons have perfected the “sleeping places in small spaces” concept with innovations, improvements and new styles. The Arasons always seek to improve upon and add to their overall line. “We are quality, style, performance and customer service driven,” says company president Jane Arason. “We are not price driven but, do strive to provide the best styles and finishes at a competitive price point. Our goal is to always be ahead of potential competitors. We give both home furnishings retailers and consumers the best customer service in the category. We purposely focus on functional and attractive designs that serve the needs and desires of our customers.” To this end, Arason Enterprises is now introducing the Bridgeport and the Kingston to the full line of Creden-ZzZ cabinet beds at the High Point Market this October.

The new Bridgeport and Kingston Creden-ZzZ cabinet beds will be on display at the High Point Furniture Market at Suites at Market Square, M-3033 (on the Mezzanine), 9 AM – 6PM, October 13 -21, 2020.

For more information consumers, traditional retailers, drop-ship catalogers and online merchants, please contact Jane Arason at 443-249-3105, jarason@comcast.net.

###

Sleep Savvy is not responsible for the content of this company news release which is published here unedited.