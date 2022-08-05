New Consulting Business UncleMuenkel Launches

Bedding veteran Bob Muenkel will focus on mattress sales, training, public speaking and writing

Bob Muenkel

Bedding veteran Bob Muenkel is launching a new consulting business that positions itself as offering bedding solutions from a wise uncle figure.

UncleMuenkel LLC will give the long-time bedding merchandiser and trainer a new platform to dispense wisdom he’s accumulated in his 34 years in the industry.

Muenkel, who recently left digitally native brand Resident as vice president of retail engagement, says he will focus on mattress sales, training, public speaking, and writing. He will apply the lessons he’s learned as a student of the mattress industry to companies looking for growth, he says.

“UncleMuenkel LLC is focused on helping manufacturers and retailers grow their sales and profits by utilizing solution-selling principles without unwanted sales pressure,” Muenkel says. “As a counterpoint to high-pressure, top-down or forced-process strategies, UncleMuenkel LLC uses a center-out strategy where human values, emotions and decision-making informs a customer-centric, guided selling process and organizational training yielding an ‘easy-to-buy, easy-to-sell,’ win-win-win culture.”

He notes that “customers love to buy, but hate to be sold,” and says he understands the customer’s journey “from the web to the door to the desk.” His goal when working with clients is “to increase conversions, average order values, gross margins, employee retention and customer delight.”

Muenkel’s three-year stint at Resident marked his latest high-visibility job in the industry. He left that job in a workforce reduction.

Before joining Resident in July 2019, Muenkel worked as director of sales education and development at Serta Simmons Bedding for three years. Prior to Serta Simmons, he served as director of sales education and development at Serta International for six years.

He joined Serta from Furniture First, where he was director of mattresses/new membership from 2007 to 2010.

Muenkel has been a speaker at a number of industry events over the years. He can be reached at UncleMuenkel@gmail.com or at 224-223-3396.