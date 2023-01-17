New Corsicana Sales Leadership Structure Supports Company Objectives

Corsicana Mattress Company has realigned its sales leadership team to better support its growth objectives, adding new senior talent and new and expanded roles for five other executives.

Jennifer Corio Mike Juoni

First, the company has named Mike Juoni as senior vice president of commercial operations. He will address market opportunities with a concentration on creating the infrastructure and support systems necessary for success across multiple channels.

“Corsicana has a wonderful legacy of top-notch service, and great quality products at tremendous values,” Juoni said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to rekindle and support that legacy while building something that in a lot of ways is entirely new.”

Juoni has more than two decades of sales management experience in the industry, most recently as vice president of sales for the independent channel at Serta Simmons Bedding LLC. He has overseen large retail-focused sales organizations and led multiple bedding manufacturing facilities and franchising organizations.

“Mike’s industry experience, ranging from the delivery truck and retail sales to operations and sales team leadership, helps make him uniquely suited to help drive the refreshed vision for Corsicana,” said Eric Rhea, CEO of Corsicana, based in Irving, Texas.

Next, Jennifer Corio joins the company as vice president of key accounts. She will focus on dealers with both national and regional footprints. Corio brings 16 years of industry experience to her new role, including managing large retail accounts, sales teams and territories, beginning her career at Serta as a sales representative and later moving to Restonic as a regional sales manager. Most recently she served as senior director of sales at foam manufacturer FXI where she focused on both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar distribution channels.

As part of the realignment of the veteran sales team, Vice President Kevin Mitchell will assume responsibility for national accounts, while Vice President Tom Fiorello will continue to lead all independent retail channels. Vice president Rebecca Hewitt will lead the hospitality channel, while Vice President Scott Miller is assuming responsibility for alternative channels, including the military, rental and buying groups. Senior Director – Digital Dorothy Schiller will continue to oversee the fast-growing digital channel.