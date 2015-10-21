New from SleepSells.com

Sleep Savvy

Check out recent additions to SleepSells.com, an information hub that connects retail sales associates with the Simmons brand, part of Atlanta-based Serta Simmons Bedding LLC.

  • Elephant in the showroom”: This campaign invites RSAs to submit their trickiest “sticky situation” with consumers. (Retail sales associates can submit their stories directly to submissions@SleepSells.com.
  • Sell yourself, sell the product”: Curated from Sleep Savvy, this article offers tips for dressing well.
  • You even nap, bro?”: A hilarious sketch shows what life would be like if people treated sleep like exercise.

