New ISPA Annual Trends Report shows solid growth

Mattress manufacturers shipped more than 41 million mattresses and foundations in 2016

The mattress industry continued a pattern of healthy growth in 2016 (paywall for non-ISPA members) posting gains in three key measurements, according to the ISPA Mattress Industry Trends Report released in June by the International Sleep Products Association.

U.S. mattress manufacturers shipped more than 41 million mattress and foundation units in 2016, an increase of 3.1% over 2015—and the seventh consecutive yearly increase in units shipped since 2010.

The value of those shipments increased 3.4%, also marking the seventh consecutive yearly increase. The value of shipments in 2016 is the industry’s highest value recorded to date, the report says. Unit shipments in 2016 set a new post-Great Recession high but still are 5.8% below the 2005 level, the industry’s highest point for units shipped historically.

In 2016, the average unit price increased 0.3% when compared with 2015. Regionally, the largest gains in AUP, at 2.4% each, were in the North Central and West regions, according to the report.