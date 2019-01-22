New Year’s Resolution: We kick off 2019 with a hearty lineup of articles designed to help your business. Here’s a preview

Welcome to 2019! For me, the start of a new year is full of anticipation and hopefulness, and it affords me the opportunity for self-reflection and resolutions for the 364 days ahead.

At Sleep Savvy, our ongoing resolution — and, in fact, mission — is to provide you with articles that focus on understanding consumer behavior, recognizing bedding’s supporting role in a healthy lifestyle and offering practical ideas that make it easier to sell better-quality bedding, regardless of brand.

This year, perhaps more than any other since Sleep Savvy began in 2002, we plan to bring you articles and insights to help you understand — and stay ahead of — the dynamic forces affecting the sleep products industry. Shifting retail models and consumer expectations surely challenge the traditional way brick-and-mortar stores operate, but they also provide opportunities for growth.

Here’s a sneak peek of a few of the articles in this issue that we hope offer value and ideas to make your retail enterprise successful and profitable in 2019:

We hope you enjoy this issue and find it enjoyable, fun and helpful. Please let me know what you think at mbest@sleepproducts.com.

From our team to yours, we wish you a healthy and prosperous new year.