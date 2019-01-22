New Year’s Resolution: We kick off 2019 with a hearty lineup of articles designed to help your business. Here’s a preview

Welcome to 2019! For me, the start of a new year is full of anticipation and hopefulness, and it affords me the opportunity for self-reflection and resolutions for the 364 days ahead.
At Sleep Savvy, our ongoing resolution — and, in fact, mission — is to provide you with articles that focus on understanding consumer behavior, recognizing bedding’s supporting role in a healthy lifestyle and offering practical ideas that make it easier to sell better-quality bedding, regardless of brand.
This year, perhaps more than any other since Sleep Savvy began in 2002, we plan to bring you articles and insights to help you understand — and stay ahead of — the dynamic forces affecting the sleep products industry. Shifting retail models and consumer expectations surely challenge the traditional way brick-and-mortar stores operate, but they also provide opportunities for growth.
Here’s a sneak peek of a few of the articles in this issue that we hope offer value and ideas to make your retail enterprise successful and profitable in 2019:
- The path to purchase: As you know, shopping over the past decade has changed considerably with the advent of e-commerce and the sophistication of digital innovation. Sleep Savvy contributor Julie A. Palm examines consumers’ varied purchasing journeys to offer a clearer understanding of the decision-making process involved in buying online or in-store.
- The best of Retail Road Trip: To start off the new year, we look back at Retail Road Trips to cull some of the best strategies from the past couple years — and challenge you to take them to the next level.
- 2019 industry outlook: For a broad view of the bedding industry, we touched base with a number of manufacturers, suppliers and retailers to hear their thoughts on the challenges and possibilities facing the industry. Hint: boxed beds.
- Secret shopper: Sleep Savvy editors are excited to re-introduce our “Undercover” series in which secret shoppers visit bedding stores and report back on their experiences. This issue’s story about a visit to three retailers in the Southeast will give you some firsthand views of mattress stores and sales associates in action. Spoiler alert: A good portion of what we saw in our shopping research wasn’t very flattering.
- Product Showcase: And you will not want to miss our Winter Las Vegas Market buyer’s guide, which includes descriptions of innovative products and programs being introduced Jan. 27-31 in Las Vegas. Be sure to visit these showrooms!
We hope you enjoy this issue and find it enjoyable, fun and helpful. Please let me know what you think at mbest@sleepproducts.com.
From our team to yours, we wish you a healthy and prosperous new year.