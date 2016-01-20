Noctova Introduces Memory Foam Beds and Accessories

NEWS RELEASE

Noctova Sleep To Reach Retailers at Las Vegas Market with “Real Value” Story

New Products Featured in SSA Showroom C-1565

SAINT LOUIS, MO Dec. 2, 2015 – Leveraging off of both unanticipated, but well received growth and a strong consumer marketing message that Price Plus Quality Equal Real Value, Noctova® Sleep will be showing their line up of carefully designed imported memory foam bedding, pillows and protectors to buyers at the Winter Las Vegas Market in the Specialty Sleep Association ( SSA) Showroom C-1565. Having evolved from a Saint Louis based mattress retailer to an expanding wholesale provider of a carefully designed and marketed memory foam line of mattresses and pillows, Noctova’s founder Barry Seidel is optimistic and upbeat about the company’s new presence at the premier retail mattress/ bedding market in the US. For more information, please visit: www.noctovasleep.com.

As a mattress retailer with 13 retail stores in the Saint Louis area, Seidel felt most of the memory foam lines did not offer real quality at a fair price to his customers. Something had to change. Seidel wanted to offer his customers excellent quality at a value price. As a result of many years in the home furnishings business, Seidel developed a distinct line of memory foam mattresses in partnership with the number one memory foam factory in China. These mattresses range from an entry level starter 5-inch memory foam twin bed selling at a suggested price of $99 up to a 15-inch mattress featuring 7-inches of gel-infused memory foam layered over a high-resilience foam core selling for a queen at a suggested retail price starting at $1749.00.

Two New Product Introductions for Las Vegas Retail Buyers

While Noctova Sleep will be displaying a broad array of their line for retail buyers attending the winter 2016 World Market Center, their marketing team is particularly excited about introducing two new products at the Las Vegas market. The first is the company’s Noctova Kidz, a 7-inch memory foam mattress and elite contour pillow set, which will be available in three colors: pink, blue and green. These mattresses come with velour zipper covers and feature a breathable mesh border. The Kidz mattresses are expected to retail at a suggested price of $ 199.00 for a twin size combo. However, the “hottest show stopper” according to Seidel will be the introduction of Noctova Sleep’s new queen-size adjustable bed base at a $349.00 suggested retail price. The company simply states that there are no competitors in this product quality/ price point arena.

When asked why retailers should do business with Noctova Sleep, Seidel states, “ We shed a refreshing light on the word value,” says Seidel. “Our company mantra of ‘Better Price, Better Quality, Better Value’ is backed up by design and construction of our mattresses and pillows.” Seidel points out that every bedding product by Noctova Sleep is built with CertiPur-US® tested and certified foams. The company’s fabrics meet or exceed the Oeko-Tex Standard® 100 for Confidence in Textiles. The total line ranges from premium gel memory foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses, gel memory foam and latex pillows, as well as NoctovaCool® mattress protectors and adjustable bed bases. “We are not just another ‘me too’ import company,” says Seidel, “We are able to offer the most aggressive pricing along with premium high quality look and feel. Our goal is to offer the consumer the greatest continued value in the marketplace.”

###