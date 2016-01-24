OMI Broadens Organicpedic Earth Line

NEWS RELEASE

OMI RESPONDS TO GREATER DEMAND BY RETAILERS TO BROADEN ORGANICPEDIC EARTH LINE

YUBA CITY, CA – Organic Mattresses, Inc. (OMI), the nation’s number-one manufacturer of organic mattresses under the Organicpedic™ brand, will introduce its new Pinnacle at the upcoming Las Vegas Furniture Market, Jan. 24th-28th. Debuting as the most expensive model in the popular OrganicPedic Earth Collection, the luxurious mattress is constructed with 100 percent natural and a certified organic rubber latex core combined with certified organic wool and certified organic cotton to provide a unique level of plushness.

The most luxurious, high-end mattress in the OrganicPedic Earth Collection, the13-inch Pinnacle, which retails for $5,495 in queen, consists of an ultra-plush button down topper with a medium-firm base mattress. Both the mattress and the topper feature high density and certified organic latex with a sculpted surface for pressure-point relief. When sold separately, the nine-inch base mattress, known as the Palera, retails for $3,995 in queen.

“This is very different than anything we have done before because we are setting our sights on the luxury consumer willing to spend about $4,000 and more. Why buy a synthetic product when you can capture the same quality, price, and luxury, and have it be healthy and good for you” said OMI President and Founder Walt Bader. “We found a way to utilize two very different comfort levels of the latex process together. Our ability to create layering with a double sculpted surface on our in-house latex cutting machine has allowed us to not limit ourselves and go above and beyond what the market has to offer.”

To see The Pinnacle, The Palera and the rest of the company’s offerings, visit OMI’s showroom located in space C-1507 at the Las Vegas Market.

OMI is a full-circle environmental company dedicated to supporting America’s organic and sustainable farmers. OMI was the first company to achieve USDA “Certified Organic” status for a complex textile (mattress). They were the first to challenge the CPSC and proved that they could pass flammability regulations without fire barriers or suppressants, OMI was the first to develop a method of sanitizing certified organic raw materials, and OMI was the first company to use certified organic 100% natural latex cores in its products.

OMI’s handmade custom organic mattresses are manufactured in Northern California in the first and only large-scale Eco-Factory™ dedicated to the manufacturing of certified organic products. OMI mattresses qualify under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s LEEDs indoor air-quality program, go to www.omimattress.com or call 800-951-9196 during Pacific Coast business hours.

Contact:

Ellyn Small

Steinreich Communications

(201) 498-1600

esmall@scompr.com

###