Ontario knows the value of sleep

Residents of Ontario are the best sleepers in Canada, according to a survey conducted by online mattress brand Douglas.

That said, none of the provinces are as well-rested as they could be. Only 17% of Ontarians report regularly getting eight hours or more of sleep each night, according to a news release. Residents of British Columbia came in second, with 16% of residents consistently sleeping eight or more hours. Taking third place were residents of Alberta, with 13% routinely clocking eight or more hours nightly. Douglas, based in Edmonton, Alberta, is part of Novosbed.