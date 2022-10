What time you open and close your retail store each day is more important than you think. Gerry Borreggine tells you exactly why and the reasons might surprise you.

How to Open (And Close) for Success

Always open early. The customer who comes in early is a serious shopper.

Be ready for business when you open.

Close your store on time, every time. Your family awaits.

Tips by Gerry Borreggine, CEO and president of Therapedic International. For more Inside Track tips, click here.