Color trend forecast blends two shades—Rose Quartz and Serenity

For the first time, Pantone Inc., the leading color trend forecaster, has selected two shades for its Color of the Year—Rose Quartz and Serenity. The pale pink and light blue colors reflect consumers’ desires to seek mindfulness and well-being as an antidote to modern stress, according to the company.

“Joined together, Rose Quartz and Serenity demonstrate an inherent balance between a warmer, embracing rose tone and the cooler tranquil blue, reflecting connection and wellness, as well as a soothing sense of order and peace,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

The Pantone Color Institute is the research division of Pantone Inc., which creates color standards for the fashion, beauty and home furnishings industries.

According to the company’s website, the pair was chosen because of “societal movements toward gender equality and fluidity, the consumer’s increased comfort with using color as a form of expression, a generation that has less concern about being typecast or judged and an open exchange of digital information that has opened our eyes to different approaches to color usage.”

Rose Quartz (13-1520) conveys compassion and a sense of composure, the company notes on its website. Serenity (15-3919), like the blue sky, brings feelings of relaxation. In a video introducing the colors, the company used words such as balance, calming, wellness, compatible, duality and tranquility.

Pantone says the two colors work well with other midtones including greens and purples, rich browns, and all shades of yellow and pink.

Because of their serene and welcoming tones, mattress retailers might consider Rose Quartz and Serenity for signage, ads and other marketing materials. There also are opportunities to use the soothing colors for pillows, pillow shams, footers and other accents.

Pantone’s color selection is based on color influences from various social, cultural and economic sources from around the world—from films currently in production to traveling art collections and even upcoming sports events that gain worldwide attention.