The fully recyclable mattress will be featured along with new A.H. Beard® Classic, Nature’s Spa®, H.D. Super Duty®, Paramount®, Back Performance®, and Hypnos® beds

Las Vegas News Release

NORFOLK, Va., July 20, 2022—Paramount Sleep Company® will launch A.H. Beard Origins® at

Summer Las Vegas Market, July 24-28. The fully recyclable luxury mattress is making its debut in

the U.S. market after being introduced in Australia earlier this year. Paramount also will feature

redesigned A.H. Beard® Classic beds, Nature’s Spa®, H.D. Super Duty®, Paramount® collection,

Back Performance®, and Hypnos® beds. The mattresses will be on display in Paramount’s event

spaces #B200-02 and 03 in World Market Center.

A.H. Beard Origins®

More than 50,000 mattresses are discarded in the U.S. every day—the vast majority of which

end up in the landfill—according to the Mattress Recycling Council, of which Paramount Sleep is

a founding member.

“The Origins mattress is not only a beautiful, luxurious product, but it is also a solution to the landfill problem,” said Paramount Sleep President Richard Fleck. “A fully recyclable mattress is the ultimate sustainable mattress.”

Every component in a handcrafted, made-to-order A.H. Beard Origins mattress is chosen for its

sleep-enhancing qualities, the sustainability of its source, and its end-of-life recyclability. Each

mattress is constructed without foam and glue, allowing it to be disassembled and its

components separated for recycling.

The collection is comprised of three lines: Planet, Populace and Prosperity, each available in

three comfort levels. All models feature hand tufted white wool rosettes, four horizontal

embroidered handles, and natural rayon and wool fibers.

The TPS 8″ 13-gauge QUADCOIL® innerspring unit found in the Planet and Populace lines is a

totally recyclable unit produced without the use of glue. The thermally welded bond is more

permanent than a glue bond, able to withstand extreme temperatures during transit that can

adversely affect hot melt glue.

The 7″ 19-gauge Flexecore® innerspring unit found in the Prosperity line offers the same

recyclability with even more durability. Both pocketed coil units allow each spring to move

independently of those around it, protecting the sleeper from partner disturbance.

“We couldn’t rest until we had created Australia’s first truly sustainable and fully recyclable

mattresses. Our hope is to inspire others to join us in creating mattresses that are as good for

your sleep as they are for people and the planet,” said A.H. Beard CEO Tony Pearson.

A.H. Beard is the first mattress manufacturer globally to achieve a Platinum Health Rate

certification from Global GreenTag, the world’s most rigorous sustainability certification body.

The company also has partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on

global reforestation, to plant one tree for every Origins mattress sold.

New A.H. Beard® Classic

Paramount Sleep’s A.H. Beard Classic collection has been redesigned. All beds are now encased

with a conforming high-density Visco memory foam and feature compression hand tufting with

six embroidered vertical handles. Foam-encased pocket springs reduce partner disturbance,

while natural fibers and cooling PE fabrics regulate the sleeper’s temperature. The Classic

collection offers both surface comfort and thicker quilt packages for deep-down comfort.

Available in a wide range comfort levels to suit every sleeper, the collection is built on 6 pillars

of sleep architecture and design including: temperature regulation, reduction of partner

disturbance, quality materials, all-over comfort, right feel, and all-night support.

Redesigned Nature’s Spa® Collection

Mattresses from Paramount’s newly released Nature’s Spa collection will be on display. The

company used valuable retailer feedback to finalize some components of the redesigned beds

after High Point Market this spring.

The Nature’s Spa collection is Paramount’s all-natural line, featuring sustainable materials

carefully selected to provide optimum pressure relief, temperature regulation and support. The

nine-mattress, redesigned Nature’s Spa collection now features:

Recycled cotton panel fabric—certified by Global Recycled Standard

100% natural latex—GOLS and Oeko-Tex® certified

Recycled fiber pad made from 60% recycled plastic bottles

Vertical embroidered handles covered under warranty

H.D. Super Duty® Hybrid

Paramount Sleep also will feature its new H.D. Super Duty Hybrid bed featuring a smooth, tight

top—a first for the company. The unit features a foam-encased, 12.75-gauge heavy duty

spring—the heaviest and strongest support system available; three inches of high-density

graphite, silver and copper-infused memory foam; and a one-inch layer of cooling gel memory

foam, all backed by a 20-year warranty.

Enter to Win

Visitors to Paramount Sleep’s event spaces # B200-02 and 03 in World Market Center may

enter to win a weekend getaway to the historic Cavalier hotel in Virginia Beach. Born of the Big

Band era and host to ten Presidents, it’s a Virginia Beach icon.

About Paramount Sleep Company® | Paramount Sleep Company is a fourth generation, family-owned mattress manufacturer based in Norfolk, VA, since 1935. For more than 85 years, the company has remained one of the industry’s premier suppliers of high-quality mattress systems. Available at many top retailers across the country, the company produces handcrafted mattresses under the unique brand names: A.H. Beard®, Back Performance®, H.D. Super Duty®, Hypnos®, Kiwi Collection, Nature’s Spa®, Paramount®, and Bloomingdale’s Asteria™. For more information, visit www.ParamountSleep.com.