Pilgrim Adds E.S. Kluft

Luxury mattress producer E.S. Kluft & Co., based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, has secured placement of its Aireloom Preferred Palladium line at Pilgrim Furniture, a family-owned and -operated retailer with store locations across Connecticut.

David Bassett, owner and vice president of sales at Pilgrim Furniture, said: “We chose Aireloom because their products help grow our average sale dollars and their dependable quality and consistently on-time deliveries help us offer the best service to our mattress customers.”

Jon Stowe, managing director of Kluft, added: “We’re proud to partner with Pilgrim Furniture, a well-respected retailer in the Connecticut market since 1961. Pilgrim not only carries quality products, but they also are deeply connected to their local community and customers and they share our values and commitment to providing best-in-class service.”