Planning for 2018

BY MARY BEST

Want to improve your business this year? Let Sleep Savvy help with these resources

It’s a new year, and like you, the Sleep Savvy team has myriad exciting new programs, plans and enhancements in the works for 2018. Here’s a quick rundown of a few of the endeavors we’ll be working on in the coming 12 months:

ISPA Consumer Analytics Program: To improve the market intelligence the International Sleep Products Association publishes and to help the sleep products industry increase its share of consumer spending, the association has developed a retail sales data program. ICAP will include data on aggregate mattress unit and sales values, regional sales, mattress sizes, accessory sales, upsells, returns and more, and will complement the manufacturer wholesale data that ISPA currently publishes. The consultants with whom ISPA has developed this program also will offer an array of demographic tools to help retailers better understand their businesses and customers, improve the efficiency of advertising expenditures and guide the new store location/old store closure decision-making process. To learn more, plan to attend an information session during the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas.

To improve the market intelligence the International Sleep Products Association publishes and to help the sleep products industry increase its share of consumer spending, the association has developed a retail sales data program. ICAP will include data on aggregate mattress unit and sales values, regional sales, mattress sizes, accessory sales, upsells, returns and more, and will complement the manufacturer wholesale data that ISPA currently publishes. The consultants with whom ISPA has developed this program also will offer an array of demographic tools to help retailers better understand their businesses and customers, improve the efficiency of advertising expenditures and guide the new store location/old store closure decision-making process. To learn more, plan to attend an information session during the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas. ISPA EXPO 2018: The largest trade show in the world dedicated to the bedding industry will take place March 14-16 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Attendees can explore thousands of industry products and services offered by suppliers from around the world. EXPO also hosts educa tional sessions on business topics and offers many networking opportunities.

show in the world dedicated to the tional sessions on business topics and offers many networking opportunities. Shop Talk by Sleep Savvy : Launched in 2017 and an increasingly important part of Sleep Savvy ’s digital strategy, our twice-monthly email newsletter is the go-to resource for mattress retailers who want to sell more and better bedding. Each edition focuses on a specific theme that is critical to your retail success, including merchandising tips, promotions, selling strategies and more. We owe special thanks to Jenna Randle, a recent graduate in communications with excellent digital skills, who has worked tirelessly on each edition. She also keeps our websites up to date, adapting content for the web and optimizing it for search. If you haven’t subscribed to Shop Talk by Sleep Savvy , be sure to sign up today at SleepSavvyMagazine.com.

Launched in 2017 and an increasingly important part of ’s digital strategy, our twice-monthly email newsletter is the go-to resource for mattress retailers who want to sell more and better bedding. Each edition focuses on a specific theme that is critical to your retail success, including merchandising tips, promotions, selling strategies and more. We owe special thanks to Jenna Randle, a recent graduate in communications with excellent digital skills, who has worked tirelessly on each edition. She also keeps our websites up to date, adapting content for the web and optimizing it for search. If you haven’t subscribed to , be sure to sign up today at SleepSavvyMagazine.com. Sleep Savvy’s social media platforms: To stay informed about these and other developments, follow us on Facebook (Facebook.com/SleepSavvyMagazine), Instagram (BedTimes-SleepSavvy) and Twitter (@sleepsavvymag).

I have a feeling it’s going to be a busy, productive year, and I wish you a happy and successful 2018!