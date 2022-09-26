Pleasant Mattress Creates Collection for The Sleep Shop

Pleasant Mattress, an independent mattress manufacturer, is crafting private label mattress collections for independent retailers seeking competitive differentiation in their markets.

As a licensee for mattress manufacturer, Spring Air International, Pleasant Mattress offers full brand services, including customizing Spring Air product and co-branding it with the retailer’s name for their specific market.

The Sleep Shop, an independent, family-owned chain with furniture and mattress stores in Auburn and Grass Valley, California, has long entrusted Pleasant Mattress to manufacture customized products for their stores. The two family-owned businesses share similar values, ensuring the partnership flourishes, especially in the Arizona, California and Nevada markets.

“We specialize in helping independent retailers stand out in their markets with customized, high-velocity products that help level the playing field for smaller stores with the big box chains,” said Rion Morgenstern, president and chief executive officer of Pleasant Mattress, based in Fresno, California. “We can customize beds to meet the specific comfort expectations of consumers in their market. We created an exclusive line for The Sleep Shop that marries their brand marks and Spring Air products.”

The Sleep Shop offers 15 Spring Air/The Sleep Shop beds, which retail from $599 to $2,000 in queen. All the beds feature both the Spring Air and the Sleep Shop logo and have customized the national brand specifically for the Sierra Nevada foothills micro-market.

“The line they have created for us is well-priced and has a lot of features,” said Coy Miller, owner of The Sleep Shop. “The beds are comfortable and durable because they really put more of what matters inside the mattress where it counts. We have a long-term relationship with Pleasant Mattress because they really care about the retailers. We’re not just a number to them.”