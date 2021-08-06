Pleasant Mattress Draws From Past to Give McRoskey Beds New Look

Manufacturer Pleasant Mattress Inc. has unveiled new looks for the McRoskey brand. Five innerspring beds in the Modern and Classic collections feature updated woven fabrics and traditional McRoskey elements such as sewn handles, tufting, border grommets, two sleep surfaces and a box spring.

The beds found their first placement at the San Francisco retail store owned by Robin Azevedo-McRoskey, a third-generation member of the brand’s founding family. In 2018, she sold the brand to Pleasant Mattress, which is based in Fresno, California, and now produces all mattresses sold under the McRoskey name.

“McRoskey is an unrivaled American-made, premium (brand) with a rich heritage,” said Rion Morgenstern, Pleasant Mattress chief executive officer. “We have aggressive plans to expand to select, high-quality retailers throughout the country. The new design further elevates its look — while paying homage to its roots — with meticulous attention to detail in its cover design, tufting and labeling.”