Pleasant Mattress to Offer AirFlex Line



Inspired by a McRoskey design, Pleasant Mattress’ new AirFlex line of four mattresses is targeted toward younger consumers.

Fresno, California-based bed maker Pleasant Mattress is launching the AirFlex brand, a four-model line of dual-sided mattresses targeted toward younger consumers who are looking for handcrafted beds with natural materials and features that improve sleep quality.

The new collection, which was designed to work with platform bed bases, atop box springs or with adjustable bed bases, was inspired by a design originally developed by Edward McRoskey, founder of the San Francisco luxury brand, McRoskey — which Pleasant Mattress acquired in 2019.

The new line is priced to retail from $2,000 to $4,000 in queen size.

“The history of the AirFlex brand dates back to the 1920s, and while the heritage and the core tenets remain the hallmarks of our construction nearly a century later, it’s important to note that this is an entirely new collection, designed for today’s consumer,” said Rion Morgenstern, chief executive officer of Pleasant Mattress. “Designed around the concept of understated luxury, AirFlex offers optimal support, cooling benefits and a durability story that is achieved through a combination of unique coil configurations, breathable materials and a mirrored mattress construction.”

All models have brass air vents applied by hand and are covered with soft, woven Supima cotton, which is grown in California. The mattresses are named after California locations: Borrego, Dunsmuir, Mendocino and Ojai. The two-sided mattresses also feature eight reinforced box-stitched handles.

Borrego, a luxury firm mattress, is crafted with 1,041 pocketed Quantum coils and 4 inches of aerated Serene foam. Dunsmuir, a gentle-comfort mattress, has 2,706 pocketed SoftTech microcoils and also has 4 inches of Serene foam. Mendocino, which is available in both gentle and firm comfort levels, also is constructed with 2,706 pocketed SoftTech microcoils, along with 5 inches of all-natural Talalay latex. Ojai, also in both gentle and firm, has 660 pocketed coils and 3 1/2 inches of high-density foam.