Power Up Your Adjustable Base Sales

Adjustable bases are one of the most exciting products mattress retailers can sell—and not just because they are the only thing on the sales floor that does something besides lie there. (Just a little “motion” humor for you.)

With features like head and foot tilt and massage, power bases help solve people’s real sleep and health problems. And with add-ons like underbed lighting, USB-charging ports and speaker systems, they make life a little easier and perhaps a little more fun.

For retailers, they make sales a lot more profitable. Today’s bases typically retail from as low as $399 to $2,500 or more. Even at the low end, that’s a nice increase to your average ticket. Here are 10 ideas for increasing your adjustable sales: