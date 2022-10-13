Power Beds: Convergence of Two Hot Categories

HIGH POINT MARKET NEWS RELEASE

High Point, N.C. Mid-priced motion upholstery specialist Luxfort Home will introduce at the October High Point Market an innovative new product category for the bedroom furniture and sleep industries. “Power Beds are a convergence of two hot categories in furniture: upholstered beds and motion sofas, said Lee Boone, president. “This is an entirely new category, and once consumers learn about it, they will be drawn to it,” he said. Available in Queen, King and some Twin sizes in multiple designs to coordinate with any decor style preference, the power beds incorporate the most popular functional elements of motion upholstery and integrate them into best-selling upholstered bed styles. The appeal is comfort, convenience, thoughtful functionality and health benefits.

Built-in, power-adjustable headrests on each side of the bed provide ergonomic comfort while sitting in bed. “The adjustable headrests promote healthy neck and back alignment,” Boone said. A built-in convenience console folds out of the headboard, providing easy access to controls, integrated cupholders and built-in power grommets that hold and provide power to multiple attachments including wireless- charging flexible phone/tablet holders. “This feature is a tremendous innovation,” said Boone. An integrated Bluetooth audio system syncs with your device to provide surround sound. Also available are LED-touch-lights for reading and ambient light as well as personal fans.

In a range of styles, the patent-pending power beds are set to retail in the $1,000 to $1,500 retail range.

All beds ship with matching upholstered footboard and bedrails, and a 14-slat mattress foundation, so no box spring is necessary. There’s also a built-in, patent-pending mattress-height adjustment bracket to accommodate a wide range of mattress thicknesses (12” -16”), and optional power-adjustable bases. The Power Bed program will debut in Luxfort’s 5,000-square-foot showroom at 100 N. Main Street, High Point.