Precision Textiles Debuts Foam Pillow with FR Barrier

Totowa, New Jersey-based Precision Textiles has developed a foam pillow featuring the same FR capabilities as the company’s IQ FIT Glass Free products with antimicrobial protection.

The patent-pending design, Cradle Comfort, creates a cradling effect to reduce pressure on your head, while offering superior neck support and optimal spinal alignment, regardless of the individual’s sleeping position, according to the news release. The molding configuration allows for enhanced sleeping performance that single-molded pillows cannot provide, the release states.

“With our company’s dedication and support in helping our customers address government requirements for FR mattress compliance, we decided to bring the same protection technology based on recent consumer insights in advance of a defined government regulation,” said Bob O’Connell of Precision Textiles. “We were able to take our technology and apply it to a pillow, assuring not only great comfort, but additional protection. We’re the experts in FR solution products, so we felt it was necessary to bring this protection to other parts of the sleep system.”

The new pillow will join the company’s assortment of innovative technology products. The chemical-free, glass-free fabric from Precision’s IQ FIT Glass Free products will be used as the inner cover to not only act as a FR barrier, but also provide additional sleep hygiene protection through an antimicrobial application.

The new pillow technology is Greenguard Gold certified and also certified under the United States Department of Agriculture’s BioPreferred Program, which aligns with consumer and market sustainability trends.

Featuring eight different styles, the new pillow assortment will be available in both queen and king sizes, with a compressed-packed, eco-friendly packaging system, helping to reduce the carbon footprint and lower delivery cost.