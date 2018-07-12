Product Showcase

Get registered or stop using our logo!

Even if you're buying certified foam, we can't vouch for you—and you don't have permission to use our logo—unless you're registered with the CertiPUR-US® program. Mattress shoppers are making purchasing decisions based on our list of companies offering bedding products containing certified flexible polyurethane foam.

A weak mattress edge leaves a bad first impression and can kill a sale. Research shows the edge of a mattress comes up during 93% of sales interactions. Leggett & Platt Inc.’s ActivEdge™—a groundbreaking solution for the problem of weak foam encasement— features a steel coil perimeter around our ComfortCore® units, providing a better edge than foam and reducing or eliminating that roll-off feeling. ActivEdge products are tested 26% more durable than foam and bend 24% easier, making them great for adjustable bases. These units also can be compressed, folded and roll packed for use in shippable mattresses for e-commerce. The ActivEdge line includes a range of products, such as the industry-changing Quantum® Edge, Quantum® Edge Elite and Caliber™ Edge.

The Four Seasons Mattress, featuring an all-new, easy “zip-and-flip” cover, provides year-round temperature regulation and comfort management. Taking the traditional Four Seasons design and bringing it to the new age, our zip-and-flip cover design enables an easy change from cold to warm, making it the “just right” mattress for every season. Four Seasons also now features Vytex latex, a plant-based, biodegradable and hypoallergenic alternative to petroleum-based latex. Retail presentation has been enhanced with an embroidered Four Seasons logo at the foot of the bed.

Eastman House Mattress: Manufacturing the finest handcrafted mattresses since 1866!

For more than 150 years, Eastman House has taken pride in our old-world craftsmanship. Producing collections that include ultra-premium hand-tufted mattresses and coil-on-coil sleep systems. Both feature encased coils, latex, gel/memory and exotic foams.

Eastman House mattresses are manufactured using only the finest materials—natural latex, eco-friendly CertiPUR-US foams and luxurious imported fabrics.

Eclipse International: A World of Sleep since 1905!

A global leader in orthopedically designed mattresses, Eclipse has been given the seal of approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations. Patented features like Spinal Zone Sleep System and Zoned Quilt Technology provide the ultimate in support and reduced body impressions.

Visit us! Las Vegas Market showroom B-1118

At Blu Sleep, we asked ourselves if we could come up with a better way to package our pillows by providing the ultimate protection for our products. After much research and development, we came up with a coated aluminum, colored it with our signature Pantone blue and made a protective bag large enough to encase our extraordinary pillows. The airtight packaging locks in the freshness of the pillow and doesn’t transfer the plastic or cardboard smell you normally get with traditional packaging. As you peel away the freshness label, the sleeve re-expands to allow your pillow to reach your hands clean, safe and fresh. This packaging reflects the care we put into our innovative Italian foams and gels. Discover what we can do for your business.

Joma Wool® is a high-quality natural fiber, grown in New Zealand and used worldwide by some of the most esteemed mattress and bedding manufacturers. Joma Wool undergoes a unique crimping process that increases its resilience and adds up to 50% more bulk. The resulting springiness and loft make it ideal for mattresses and other bedding products. In addition to the comfort factor, Joma Wool is naturally grown and offers a range of sleep and health benefits. It is naturally fire resistant, sustainably produced and 100% plastic free—the perfect product in today’s increasingly environmentally conscious marketplace.

LOGICDATA’s newest product, the SILVERstandard, is the first member of the SILVER series family of adjustable bed bases featuring LOGICDATA’s patented ELEmatic technology— integrating all mechanics, electronics, hardware and cabling into the side rails of the bed frame. With this unique solution, the SILVER series provides solutions for the future with its ready-to-assemble design, optimized logistics and service concept, and shippable packaging. Keeping the focus on simplicity, LOGICDATA’s new adjustable frame offers a furniture-ready aesthetic featuring many opportunities for customization and modularity. The SILVER series by LOGICDATA has (r)evolutionized adjustable bed bases by packing innovation, functionality and style all into one. This provides an unprecedented amount of freedom and flexibility in smart home furniture design.

Therapedic International will celebrate pride in our country with its new American Glory collection at the Summer Las Vegas Market. Featuring a Quantum Edge unit, these adjustable base-friendly beds provide edge-to-edge comfort without any feeling of roll-off. The unit offers greater durability, longer comfort life and better support than foam encasement. The coils flex and conform to the individual contours of the body for superior comfort and reduced partner disturbance. The addition of the most durable, best ventilating, most resilient and softest latex foam guarantees a perfectly restful and revitalizing sleep experience. The national line comprises three models—Pride, Independence and Constitution—with mattress-only retails of $799, $999 and $1,199. Be the first to experience American Glory in Therapedic’s showroom, B-946.

The Bed MadeEZ Bed Maker helps sell mattresses

CKI Solutions’ patented Bed MadeEZ Bed Maker is making a huge impact in the hospitality, cruise, health care and retail worlds. Every mattress store wants to sell luxurious mattresses, but it is hard for consumers to make these beds. The Bed MadeEZ lifts and holds up even the heaviest mattress, eliminating strain on the body. The narrow tip can be used to quickly tuck in sheets, and it makes placing or removing bed linens effortless. While the product can be sold as a single, the kit provides users with two devices that not only make bed making super fast, but also allow consumers to put on bed skirts with ease. In addition, the kit comes with a handy storage bag.

Contour Pure Slim

New this Las Vegas Market is the Contour Pure Slim Active Motion Base from Ergomotion. Ideal for bedding retailers and for the bedding department of furniture stores, this active motion base features Ergomotion’s exclusive Extension Deck technology. Using this technology, the Contour Pure Slim provides a level of comfort far beyond bases with lumbar support. As the head of the base rises, the deck extends, minimizing mattress bridging and compression on the sleeper’s midsection. The Contour Pure Slim provides retailers with a unique and exclusive product to present to consumers, delivering benefits simply not found in any competing base on the market. Various feature packages are available for immediate delivery, and customization is available with quantity factory-direct orders.

