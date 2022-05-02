Puffy Partners with Brick-and-Mortar Retailers in 2022!

Puffy, one of America’s top mattress brands, is planning to expand beyond the e-commerce realm by partnering with brick-and-mortar retail locations soon. As of this year, Puffy’s mattresses and bedding furniture will be available at select retailers, as well as on their online website.

Puffy, one of the fastest-growing mattress brands in North America, has announced plans to partner with brick-and-mortar retail outlets this year to meet the high demand for its bedding and mattress products and to expand the exponential growth they are experiencing in the United States and Canada. By offering a best-in-class mattress-buying experience through these locations, customers will now have a chance to look, touch and experience Puffy’s products and services in person at retail stores!

Puffy’s entrance into brick-and-mortar retail channels across the country represents a significant milestone for the company. The company’s brand awareness among customers is at an all-time high. Puffy has long been recognized within the industry in the form of awards, top ranking on numerous polls as well as genuine positive reviews from verified customers. Puffy was ranked as the Best Mattress 2022 by Livingetc, Best Mattress for Side Sleepers with Back Pain 2022 by Forbes, Best Memory Foam Mattress 2022 by People Magazine, Best Gel Mattress 2022 by CNET, Best Luxury

Mattress 2022 by Best Mattress Online, and more. All of this has resulted in the wide recognition of Puffy as one of the fastest-growing beloved mattress brands online, and now, it is headed to the bricks!

Puffy will continue to provide its customers with the best sleep rejuvenation and preserve their dedication to the same values. Brent Biermann, a bedding and furniture industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience has come aboard with the company to manage and guide the company’s retail expansion of brick-and-mortar channels. Given his rich knowledge and expertise in dealing with business-to-business and business-to-client sectors, this new addition to the team will result in another successful facet of Puffy’s global vision.

“We have been looking forward to bringing our products and services to retail for a long time. Our team at Puffy is delighted to make this dream a reality. We will continue to meet the needs of both e-commerce and retail customers to the best of our ability.” said Arthur Andreasyan, chief executive officer of Puffy.

Among the many perks of Puffy mattresses and bedding furniture available through e-commerce and retail channels are a 101-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and a better night’s sleep! Customers get a risk-free purchase of a complete sleep set in just a few minutes by offering an easy shopping experience at one of their new retail partner locations.

Bedding Veterans Join Puffy

Puffy is also delighted to welcome to the team, bedding and furniture industry veterans Bill Huertas and Brent Biermann.

Bill Huertas joins Puffy with decades of leadership experience in positions at renowned companies such as president at Spring Air Northeast, and vice president at FXI and A. Lava & Son. Huertas now serves as the senior vice president for e-commerce boxed bed producer, Puffy. Puffy’s vision for success will be further strengthened by his wealth of experience and entrepreneurial mindset.

Brent Biermann is another industry veteran who has joined Puffy LLC as the company’s new retail general manager. Bierman has extensive experience in various top-level positions in the bedding and retail industry and has demonstrated a strong track record. He has held a variety of leadership positions with Serta, Sealy, King Koil, FXI and Xsensor Technologies.

Biermann will be responsible for developing retail sales in the newly formed brick-and-mortar channel. Biermann’s track record of leading companies through periods of growth will help achieve Puffy’s goal of becoming a leading bedding supplier in the United States and helping retailers grow their bedding business.

Huertas and Biermann are elated to join the Puffy team and continue the momentum and explosive growth that Puffy is experiencing. Together, Puffy’s new additions are poised to achieve the goals of expanding their teams and attracting top talent to support the growth of their retail operations.

Arthur Andreasyan, CEO of Puffy, shared his insight on this significant milestone: “We are pleased to welcome Bill Huertas and Brent Biermann to the Puffy team. We look forward to collaborating in various sectors to redefine luxury comfort and design products for healthier and better sleep.”

The remarkable growth of Puffy, driven by its hard-working and dedicated team, made the addition of these industry veterans an impressive accomplishment. It is the company’s goal to design luxurious and comfortable bedding and furniture for healthier sleep. This collaboration will set the stage for continued growth and a global impact in the furniture and bedding industries