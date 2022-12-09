Purecare and Suncliff Launch CBD Pillows

Phoenix-based sleep accessories supplier Purecare and CBD supplier Suncliff are collaborating on a new CBD pillow collection.

Purecare selected five of its best-selling pillows for the new collection and wrapped them in CBD micro-encapsulated covers featuring Suncliff’s CBD. The line includes Purecare’s patented Cooling SoftCell Chill and SoftCell Lite constructions, along with Cooling Replenish, Cooling Down Complete and Bamboo Memory Foam Puff.

“Consumer demand for CBD in the sleep space is the driving force behind this line,” said Sarah Bergman, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of product development. “Our partners at Suncliff produce the purest CBD available, and their reputation for excellence aligns with the type of service and quality that our retail customers expect and love about Purecare.”

According to Purecare, the CBD pillow line differentiates itself by offering a down fill option, the SoftCell pillow and the bamboo cover. All five pillows come with a complimentary 10 mL bottle of Suncliff CBD Bedding Mist, allowing consumers to add CBD to any top-of-bed layer. Purecare’s CBD program includes 10 mL and 45 mL CBD Bedding Mist spritzers sold separately as a value-add accessory online and in stores.

The new CBD pillow collection will be on display in the Purecare showroom C-1595 at the Winter Las Vegas Market, Jan. 29–Feb. 2.