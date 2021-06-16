PureCare Blankets Honored

Phoenix-based sleep accessories supplier PureCare earned a fifth Women’s Choice Award, this time for weighted blankets.

Nationally, 90% of PureCare customers surveyed by Women’s Choice Award said they would recommend PureCare’s Zensory weighted blankets to friends and family.

“Women control or influence about 85% of consumer spending, and the ‘she-conomy’ continues to grow and shape companies and cultures,” said Sarah Bergman, PureCare vice president of marketing and product development. “Earning their trust and recommendations is the highest honor.”