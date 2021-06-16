Sleep Savvy

For Sleep Products Professionals

Menu
You are here: Home / News / PureCare Blankets Honored

PureCare Blankets Honored

by

Phoenix-based sleep accessories supplier PureCare earned a fifth Women’s Choice Award, this time for weighted blankets.

Nationally, 90% of PureCare customers surveyed by Women’s Choice Award said they would recommend PureCare’s Zensory weighted blankets to friends and family.

“Women control or influence about 85% of consumer spending, and the ‘she-conomy’ continues to grow and shape companies and cultures,” said Sarah Bergman, PureCare vice president of marketing and product development. “Earning their trust and recommendations is the highest honor.” 

Read Related Stories

Filed Under: News