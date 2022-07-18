PureCare Expands Sleep Wellness and Creative Palette With Vegas Introductions

The leader in wellness-focused bedding essentials aims to inspire

Las Vegas Market News Release

PHOENIX (July 18, 2022) – PureCare will introduce sleep retailers to the company’s expanded creative and product development capabilities at the upcoming Las Vegas Market, July 24-28, with new bedding layers designed to accentuate its best-selling responsive fabrics with trending color pallets and prints for the retail floor.

The leading wellness-focused bedding essentials manufacturer will debut several new products—including two entirely new top-of-bed collections—that highlight PureCare’s growing vision of expansion beyond white goods. New this season are 100% TENCEL™ floral duvet covers and marble print sheet sets, the Essential Layering Quilt and the Everyday Cotton Coverlet — all designed with equal parts form, function and fashion.

“Our strategy with all new introductions is to help retailers maximize the potential of every customer that walks into their store. By blending responsive fabrics with the beautiful colors and textures that consumers are searching for, we’re helping retailers modernize their top-of-bed assortment with personalized styles and sleep wellness options. Our collections offer the flexibility our partners need to become the one-stop shop bedding solution their customers want,” said Sarah Bergman, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of product development for PureCare.

The new floral and marble prints will debut in two of PureCare’s most successful product lines, their Refreshing 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell sheet sets and duvets. Well-known by consumers and retailers alike, TENCEL provides a superior, silky soft touch along with moisture-wicking that aids in natural temperature regulation. PureCare’s luxe Precision-Fit™ construction details also add to consumer appeal.

The new Essential Layering Quilt also features the best-selling benefits of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers. This medium weight, designer down alternative-filled quilt expands on PureCare’s existing comfort layer options like their light and medium weight duvet inserts. The Essential Layering Quilt features a custom-embroidered petal stitch and offers a soft, tufted texture. It is OEKO-TEX certified and machine washable. It is available in two colors, White and Midnight, with retails starting at $225.

The Everyday Cotton Coverlet brings a designer touch to the bedroom with a natural fiber story. The cover and fill both feature 100% natural cotton offering a light weight, all-seasons layer, natural pick-stitched cotton for a subtle texture and soft hand feel. Like the new quilt, it is OEKO-TEX certified and machine washable, with retails starting at $210. It is available in three colors: Ash Rose, White and Oatmeal.

As with all of PureCare’s wellness-focused sleep essentials, the new products debuting at Market feature Silver Product Protection which helps keep bedding fresher longer by inhibiting bacteria, mold, and mildew that cause deterioration, stains and odors on their products.

The expanded creative palette will be on display in the PureCare showroom at C-1585 with an emphasis on natural materials and technical textiles that promote sleep and wellness.

About PureCare | We are the bedding company devoted to wellness. With every fiber of our being and stitch of our fabric, we care about the well-being of everyone and every body. Our textile experts and product designers are dedicated to their craft with one simple mission: to wrap the world in care, comfort and wellness. It’s why a handful of the world’s most respected wellness and hygiene experts partner with PureCare. Because when we sleep well, we rise to live well.