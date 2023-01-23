Purecare Reveals Major Launch in Vegas With Dr. Weil on Exclusive Bedding Collection

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

Bedding essentials leader and world-renowned integrative medicine pioneer debut collection with wellness focus and natural stories.

PHOENIX (Jan. 23, 2023) – Wellness-focused bedding essentials manufacturer Purecare reveals details of its exclusive bedding collection with world-renowned integrative medicine pioneer Dr. Andrew Weil, launching at the Las Vegas Market, Jan. 29-Feb. 1.

The Dr. Andrew Weil™ by Purecare Complete Bedding Collection blends Dr. Weil’s simple, lived-in aesthetic with notes of sustainability and plant-based fabrics. It offers soft textures and sun-soaked beauty for the bedroom oasis with colors and patterns inspired by Dr. Weil’s travels to Portugal, Asia and the Southwest. It includes options in mattress and pillow protection, pillows, sheet sets and pillowcases, duvet covers and inserts, and coverlets and quilts.

Purecare and Dr. Weil will celebrate their partnership with a special launch event at the Las Vegas Market, Jan. 29-30, in the Purecare showroom C-1585. Retail buyers and visitors will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Weil, learn more about the collaboration, and experience the impeccably designed bedding collection and eye-catching point of purchase.

Beyond the curated bedding essentials, the collaboration was designed to offer all consumers and Dr. Weil’s legion of fans and social media followers, important and practical information about sleep and wellness along with products to support quality sleep and a healthy lifestyle.

“For retailers, this is a thoughtfully curated collection that has the power to create door pulls and generate significant sales in a category that is often overlooked,” said Sarah Bergman, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of product development. “The Dr. Weil collection offers a compelling story that resonates with consumers today – one of high-quality products using natural, sustainable materials responsibly sourced and produced.”

The Dr. Andrew Weil™ by Purecare Complete Bedding Collection is designed to pair beautifully with any other Purecare sleep essentials, and includes:

Signature mattress and pillow protectors for a simple solution to cleaner sleep. Fully washable, the protectors are woven with a blend of cotton and wool for breathable softness.

Pillows include an All Seasons Wool, Perfect Kapok, and Chambered Down (RDS certified) option to meet a variety of customer needs and preferences. These provide natural and sustainable materials that are also naturally hypoallergenic and thermoregulating.

Sheet sets and pillowcases are offered in 100% Hemp, Blended Linen, and Garment Washed Percale, which includes natural dyes sourced from almond shells, beets, and bitter oranges.

Duvet covers include the Sonoran Duvet Cover that features a one-of-a-kind print designed exclusively for Dr. Weil, and the Garment Washed Percale Duvet Cover, available in a palette of natural, sun-soaked colorways. Both options are made from 100% Fair Trade cotton and offer a relaxed, lived-in aesthetic.

Duvet inserts include the All Seasons Duvet Insert, which features a quilted cover made from combed cotton. The Merino wool fill inside is naturally thermoregulating, making it the perfect comforter for year-round use.

Two 100% natural cotton coverlets, the Wave and Ridgeback, offer a fresh take on texture and warm, muted earth tones. Each option is garment washed for added softness and draws inspiration from the Southwest that both brands, Dr. Weil and Purecare, call home.

The reversible Heritage quilt, made with a 100% natural cotton cover, is also garment washed for a soft, lived-in hand feel. Made for extra-cozy coverage, it’s double-faced and features an elegant woven texture that offers a multi-generational aesthetic.

The Dr. Andrew Weil™ by Purecare Bedding Collection features certifications from Fair Trade, OEKO-Tex, Responsible Down Standard (RDS), and the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI).

