PureCare Introduces Technical Textile Enhanced Sleep Collection

PureCare – Technical Textile Enhanced Sleep Collection

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey – December 14, 2015 – Over the past decade, PureCare has redefined health and wellness in the top-of-bed category, fusing innovative products and enhanced technical textiles to craft a complete collection of wellness-focused sleep products. Today the company offers its retailers and consumers a full range of superior top-of-bed solutions. Their premium sheets, patented pillows and clinically proven mattress and pillow protector collections are designed to work together to enhance the sleep environment and provide solutions for health conscious consumers and allergy sufferers alike.

“It’s time to stop thinking of protectors, pillows and sheets as individual items,” says PureCare President / COO Jeff Bergman. “PureCare’s fully integrated collection of top-of-bed solutions work together to enhance the wellness and comfort of the sleeper with technical textile-inspired fabrics and wellness benefits. By creating intelligent product designs, we provide our retailers a collection that offers unique benefits throughout different layers of the sleep environment, making it easier for retailers to attach more products in additional categories while boosting revenue and profits. The best part is that retailers are truly helping their customers move toward a cleaner, healthier, more customized rest.”

PureCare’s exclusive Frio™ rapid chill cooling fibers are just one example of the innovation that PureCare has introduced to the industry and is offering across the full spectrum of softgood products. The newest addition to their full line of cooling products is the reversible SUB-0°™ SoftCell™ Chill pillow which debuts at the upcoming Winter Las Vegas Market. A hybrid of technical textiles and premium fills, the SoftCell™ Chill pillow features a cool to the touch cover, blending PureCare’s exclusive FRíO™ rapid chill cooling fibers and ultra plush Tencel® threads. The pillow’s unique construction features 12 individual pockets filled with PureCare’s exclusive designer down alternative, Identically Down™ (i.d.), an anti-allergen-friendly down replacement. For a completely different comfort, flip the SUB-0° pillow over to experience cooling support and pressure relief of cool gel and premium temperature neutral memory foam.

“Our goal is to offer our retail dealers an unparalleled collection of products that allow consumers to mix and match different technologies and wellness benefits in order to create their ideal blend of protection and comfort.” says Bergman. “By offering specific benefits across pillows, protectors and sheets, we’re helping our retailers create a compelling collection story that increases attachments rates and boosts the bottom line, while triggering multiple consumer touch points.”

PureCare is also revealing their newly revised retail displays designed to enhance the look, feel and product presentation in the retail environment at the upcoming Market.

“We’re improving the story-telling process of the products while encouraging participation and demonstration through tactile interactions. These types of brand impressions are incredibly valuable in the retail environment, and are an important part of our retail strategy,” says Sean Bergman, Chief Marketing Officer at PureCare. “Our retail partners deserve the best-of-the-best in their store environments when conveying the benefits of our comfortable, premium, health and wellness products. Ultimately we are creating a brand that retailers and customers trust and love, and that starts with the presentation,” says Bergman.

Retailers who wish to learn more about PureCare’s evolving top-of-bed sleep products are invited to visit the PureCare Showroom , C-1595 at the Las Vegas Market.

PureCare® designs essential elements necessary to create a healthy sleep environment. PureCare mattress and pillow protectors, sheets, pillows and toppers – all of which combine superior technology, innovation and the highest quality materials – are revolutionary to today’s health conscious consumers and allergy sufferers. PureCare continues to change the conversation in the sleep essentials industry to focus on health and wellness and has introduced the first Limited Lifetime Stain Warranty. PureCare’s entire collection of mattress and pillow protectors are the official protector products of the National Sleep Foundation and The Women’s Choice Award. For more information, please visit us at www.PureCare.com.

