Purple Innovation Acquires Intellibed

New Purple luxury mattress line will take retail prices to more than $7,000

Purple Innovation, the maker and marketer of Gel Grid technology mattresses, announced the acquisition of Intellibed, a gel bedding company based in Salt Lake City.

The acquisition will naturally extend Purple’s premium mattress range into the luxury category and will “harness the true power of Gel Grid technology under one brand,” Purple officials said.

“Intellibed is an excellent fit for Purple,” says Rob DeMartini, chief executive officer of Purple. “Intellibed has licensed certain aspects of Purple’s gel technologies for many years; therefore, this acquisition allows us to consolidate our intellectual property under one roof and truly capitalize on the increased consumer interest and demand for Gel Grid technology.”

He says Intellibed’s premium market position will allow Purple to accelerate its product development schedule by several years and immediately address the luxury, higher-margin segment of the sleep and wellness industry.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Purple will fold the Intellibed family of brands into a luxury Purple product line, tapping Purple’s significant brand power and creating a product range from premium mattresses starting at the $1,399 price point and extending to luxury prices of more than $7,000 per mattress, officials say.

That will mean a wider range of choice for consumers, greater market presence for the brand, and higher margins and more revenue for trade partners. The acquisition solidifies Purple Innovation’s leadership of the Gel Grid category and accelerates the category’s already rapid growth, Purple officials say.

Based in Lehi, Utah, Purple will retain Intellibed employees and integrate operations where it improves customer and consumer experience, drives efficiencies in manufacturing and distribution, enables growth, and captures the benefits of scale, Purple says.

“Intellibed is joining forces with one of the most respected sleep innovators in the industry,” says Colin House, chief executive officer of Intellibed. “This merger provides Intellibed with a great opportunity to reach a much broader consumer audience through Purple’s larger, more diversified wholesale distribution network and growing footprint of company-owned showrooms. Additionally, we look forward to benefitting from the marketing prowess that has made Purple the fastest-growing premium sleep brand.”

Purple’s new luxury line is expected to debut early next year.