R.E.S.T. to unveil new products and space at Las Vegas Market

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

Renaissance Elevated Sleep Technology will show in its owns space for the first time and launch all-new adjustable bases.

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. (January 9, 2023) – Adjustable base specialist Renaissance Elevated Sleep Technology (R.E.S.T.) will unveil its new space in Building B, 2nd floor, and new products at the upcoming Las Vegas Market.

Showing for the first time in its own space, B-270x, R.E.S.T. will feature two brand-new adjustable bases offering special functions for target markets. The company will also highlight its highest performing adjustable base from its flagship five-base program introduced in 2021.

The new Zaffiro is an adjustable base loaded with features including a special “athlete recovery” button that places the individual in a position considered optimal for increased blood flow and recovery during sleep. Other features include lumbar support, independent head tilt, massage, digital remote control, and multi-color underbed lighting. The base offers multiple options to customize the legs and fabric. Zaffiro is the first base to be introduced from the company’s higher-end Jewel collection.

“The ‘athlete recovery’ position is medically proven to lower blood pressure and improve recovery times by as much as 30%. With Zaffiro, the position is available to you with one touch of a button,” said CEO Paris Fealy.

R.E.S.T. will also introduce a medical-grade adjustable designed for limited mobility individuals or those with health issues that require extra support for sleep and moving in and out of the bed. The bed can be used in both residential and assisted living settings. Its key feature is the ability to move up and down on a vertical axis. It can be lowered all the way to the floor, mitigating falls out of bed, and can be elevated to avoid strain to caregivers while assisting the individual in bed.

“One of our goals is to help the consumer view the adjustable base as motion bedroom furniture and something they want to or need to have in the home, regardless of lifestyle, age or health condition. It is clinically proven to improve sleep and overall wellness,” said Fealy.

Launched by industry veteran Fealy in 2020, R.E.S.T. offers custom sourcing solutions to mattress and furniture retailers through a strong partner network of factories with mirroring capabilities to ensure consistent quality. Fealy says the multiple-factory sourcing has the added benefit of eliminating capacity or logistics issues. In addition to warehousing in western and eastern U.S. regions, the company’s customer service and technical support is U.S. based.

About Renaissance Elevated Sleep Technology

Renaissance Elevated Sleep Technology (R.E.S.T.) offers custom sourcing solutions to mattress and furniture retailers. Our commitment begins with unmatched personal service that’s become harder to find and comes full circle when our customer is completely satisfied with our design, product or program. Guiding our way at R.E.S.T. is a servant heart to our global partners as well as philanthropic efforts in the communities in which we live and do business.