How to recycle mattresses in MRC program states

The Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program provides no-cost recycling for public and private entities that discard mattresses and box springs that were used and discarded in the state.

If you sell mattresses directly to consumers in California, Connecticut or Rhode Island, here’s how to recycle units from customers.

California

Directly drop off at a recycling facility. No unit minimum or maximum applies. Retailers must make their drop-off arrangements directly with the desired facility. MRC is contracted with recyclers in Commerce, Los Angeles, Monrovia, Oakland, San Jose and Woodland. Visit ByeByeMattress.com for location details.

Connecticut and Rhode Island

Contact MRC to receive access to a recycling facility for no-cost drop off. No unit minimum or maximum applies. MRC assigns retailers to a drop-off location. Use the online request form on the Connecticut or Rhode Island page of MattressRecyclingCouncil.org or contact info@mattressrecyclingcouncil.org.

Contact MRC about large-volume pickup service. Retailers, hotels, educational facilities, health care institutions and other public or private entities with a minimum of 50 units qualify for no-cost transportation services. Use the online request form on the Connecticut or Rhode Island page of MattressRecyclingCouncil.org or contact info@mattressrecyclingcouncil.org.

And if you don’t take mattresses back from your customers…

Your customers can drop off mattresses at local collection sites and events. Find the nearest locations at ByeByeMattress.com.