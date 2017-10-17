Relief Bed: Santa Rosa/Northern California fires relief project

News release written by Relief Bed and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

Relief for Santa Rosa/Northern California fires

Seattle, Oct. 14, 2017–The devastation in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County and surrounding areas is heartbreaking!

Fires continue to rage as of today, and has already claimed the lives of 34 people with many missing. The fires have consumed 5700 structures and burned 10’s of thousands of acres including entire neighborhoods, golf courses, wineries and schools.

Relief Bed International has been asked by local and national agencies for help to provide beds to pop-up shelters and churches near the affected areas. With this being the 5th Natural Disaster Response we have had in the last 45 days our funds are depleted.

Please help us provide intermediate need beds to shelters. Donate at www.reliefbed.org. Thank you!

Contact:

Scott Smalling

E: scott@reliefbed.com

M: 253-312-0653

W: www.reliefbed.com

