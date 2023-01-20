Restonic Commits to Continued Support of US Reforestation at Vegas Market

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – Top 10 bedding producer, Restonic Mattress Corporation, will continue partnering with One Tree Planted in 2023 – beginning with Vegas Market. For every visitor to the Restonic Las Vegas showroom, a tree will be planted in that guest’s name. One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization, planted 52 million trees in 2022 – more than double what they planted in 2021.

“Small choices, like where you shop, can make a big impact,” said Jonathan Scott. “We’re excited to champion businesses like Restonic that are finding ways to support organizations like this and create a more sustainable future.”

“Working with One Tree Planted is a natural extension of what we do – healthy people, healthy homes, healthy planet,” said Laurie Tokarz, president of Restonic. “We’re committed to creating a more sustainable future and we’re honored to work with partners that are equally committed the environment. We hope our investment in sustainability inspires others to make big and small choices that will help us protect our planet.”

One Tree Planted plants trees in 74 countries and partners with almost 300 planting organizations round the globe. in the US, they work closely with the US Forest Service, US State Forest and Conservation District. Since 2014, they have planted more than 100 million trees globally.

“We all have a role to play in protecting the environment and combating climate change, and we admire Restonic’s dedication to being a force for good.” says Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Optimist at One Tree Planted. “With Restonic’s commitment to planting a tree for every visitor to their showroom at Las Vegas Market, we’re restoring forests, creating habitat for biodiversity and making a positive social impact.”

“Trees are the planet’s superheroes! They clean the air, create homes for hundreds of species, and are even used in our medicines,” said Drew Scott, Scott Living. “We’re proud to be longtime supporters of One Tree Planted and their commitment to help our environment.”

About Restonic®

Restonic is guided by the principle that getting a healthy night’s sleep is a right, not a privilege: this means that every Restonic mattress is crafted with better quality materials and more attention to detail than comparably priced mattresses from competitive brands. Restonic Mattress Corporation is a leading international bedding company with manufacturing facilities throughout the world, including North America, the Far East, Europe, India, Brazil, Middle East and South Africa. For more information, visit restonic.com or follow @restonicbeds

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org