Restonic Offers Social Posting Tool

Buffalo, New York-based Restonic Mattress Corp. has partnered with SnapRetail, an online marketing software company, to launch a social media posting tool that will enable Restonic retailers to have automated digital content.

The social media scheduling tool will publish branded lifestyle content automatically on retailers’ sites. Retailers will retain control of their social channels to edit the updates if they choose and to engage with consumers.

“For the first time in our industry, we have a solid turnkey tool to support retailers who know they need to be more active on social media but don’t have the resources to do so,” said Laurie Tokarz, president of Restonic. “We know shoppers are using social media to help inform their buying decisions, and this new tool empowers retailers to fill the gap between inspiration and transaction with the first seeds of relationship building.”

For phase one of the launch, the tool will support posting on Facebook and Twitter, as well as a three-month introduction to an email newsletter. Over time, more social channels and marketing options will be included, the company said.