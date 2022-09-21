Restonic Sleep Study to Help Retailers Refine Strategies

Two groups of women, in particular, could use retailers’ help — and a new mattress to improve their sleep.

Younger and middle-aged women are suffering from worsening sleep, according to a new survey conducted by Restonic Mattress’ longtime partner Women’s Choice.

The Buffalo, New York-based licensing group says this and other survey results can help retailers fine-tune their marketing strategies.

The Restonic Sleep Survey polled 329 women on their sleep habits and their recent mattress buying experiences. The ages of women were evenly spread across millennials, Generation X and baby boomers.

For worsening sleep quality post-pandemic, women ages 18-29 (42%) and those ages 45-60 (35%) suffered the most. And when it comes to replacing their mattress, 70% of respondents say comfort was their primary motivator, even above price (56%) and free delivery (30%).

“For many women, the pandemic upended schedules and intensified the challenge of getting a good night’s sleep,” said Julia Rosien, vice president of marketing for Restonic, in a news release. “This survey builds on the narrative of how a supportive, comfortable mattress contributes to a healthier, (hopefully) longer life. Of course, the survey also includes interesting insights on how, where and what consumers are buying to help retailers refine their marketing strategies as we move into 2023.”

More results

It’s no surprise most women begin their shopping journey online:

43% read online consumer reviews

29% ask friends and family

28% visit retailer websites

27% visit mattress brand websites

23% us a search engine

Close to 60% of survey respondents say they visited a store to see/feel the mattress in person before making the purchase — great news for brick-and-mortar stores, according to Restonic.

Almost 30% of respondents completed their mattress shopping journey in less than a week and almost 40% did so in two weeks, which shows the importance of a consistent advertising schedule, the news release said.

Some 35% of respondents said they made their purchase at a furniture retailer that also sold mattresses, indicating retailers would benefit from emphasizing the value of the store-within-a-store concept.

Accessory findings

And what did these consumers buy with their mattress?

48% mattress pad

42% box spring or adjustable base

40% sheets

35% pillows

31% mattress protector

With fewer door turns, add-on sales are key to profitability, Restonic said.

“This survey will give Restonic retailers the tools they need to understand their consumers’ evolving sleep challenges and then help solve some of those issues in-store,” said Delia Passi, chief executive officer and founder of Women’s Choice. “Restonic was the first mattress brand to carry the Women’s Choice Award and their dedication to building the bridge between a healthy life and a supportive mattress is admirable. We’re very proud to call them a partner in our mission to empower women in the marketplace.”

Restonic retailers can view the full survey on Restonic’s central marketing repository, BrandCentral. There is also a consumer-facing post on Restonic’s SleepBlog.