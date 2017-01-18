Restonic Ushers In 2017 With Bright, Bold Statement-making Mattress

News release written by Restonic and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

BUFFALO, NEW YORK  Restonic, a top 10 mattress manufacturer, is making dreams come true with the launch of their Field of Dreams mattress, a fashion-forward extension of the award-winning ComfortCare® Hybrid Signature mattress collection. Build it and they will come, Shoeless Joe said, and that’s exactly what Restonic is expecting will happen in showroom B-926, Vegas January Market.

The fresh and zesty ticking on the stunning new mattress collection features bright, bold poppies swaying in the breeze, promising sweet dreams to the lucky sleeper. Just as the first days of spring restore, revive and renew, this mattress satisfies a reconnection with all that’s good in life after a long winter.

“In endless fields of mattress-sameness, the Field of Dreams ComfortCare Hybrid mattress answers the call for a stylish, upscale stand-out product,” says Ron Passaglia, president and CEO of Restonic Mattress Corporation. “Building on the tremendous success of our 2016 launch of the award-winning ComfortCare Hybrid, this year’s launch is the culmination of a year-long project by our Product Marketing Committee, who have their focus set on the evolving trends shaping the mattress shopping landscape.”

The mattress is built on Restonic’s award winning ComfortCare Hybrid Signature collection. The technology story begins with Isotemp foam™, a unique foam that infuses phase-change material into the surface of Restonic’s TempaGel memory foam. To fully optimize temperature regulation, Silver level Outlast® is added in as well. Combined, the two components normalize temperature within the microclimate of the bed, absorbing, storing and releasing heat for superlative thermal comfort.

As with all ComfortCare mattresses, the new line harnesses Restonic’s Marvelous Middle® technology with individually wrapped, zoned, tempered coils to minimize motion transfer and maximize regenerative sleep. The Field of Dreams model adds an additional layer of comfort and support with a micro-coil layer, delivering over 2,400 coils in a queen mattress. A Superedge Plus™ Foam Encasement Border and AirFlow™ Edge build on the optimal sleeping temperature theme.

About Restonic

Restonic is guided by the principle that getting a healthy night’s sleep is a right, not a privilege: this means that every Restonic mattress is crafted with better quality materials and greater attention to detail than comparably priced mattresses from competitive brands. Restonic Mattress Corporation is a leading international bedding company with manufacturing facilities throughout the world, including North America, the Far East, Europe, India, Brazil, Middle East and South Africa.

