Results of ISPA September Optimism Index Are Positive

The results of the September International Sleep Products Association Bedding Industry Optimism Index show a more optimistic outlook, both in the short- and the medium-term.

The survey asked mattress producers if their businesses experienced no change, a decrease or an increase about several business metrics.

After tabulating responses, ISPA calculated an index that can range from 0 to 200. Scores more than 100 indicate participants, on average, expect an increase or improvement. Less than 100 indicates a decrease.

Turning to this month’s Index, industry sentiment in both the short- and medium-term, as well as in the next six months, is more optimistic than last month. In the short term, all factors are optimistic (over 100) for the first time since we began the Index last March.

The only indicator that reports a decrease from August to September is the average wholesale mattress price that dipped from 117 to 110, but it’s still over the 100 threshold. Looking at the next six months, all indicators increased with three remaining over 100. The lone pessimistic figure, average wholesale mattress price, jumped 13 points over last month.

In general, participants are more optimistic about future orders (120 vs. 92), units produced (140 vs. 83), and the average employee workweek (120 vs. 92) in September than in August. Wholesale pricing optimism decreased slightly (110 vs. 117).

Looking ahead to the next six months, participants are significantly more positive. The Index continues to rise for units produced (150 vs. 125) and future orders (140 vs. 125), while the average employee workweek increased minimally (110 vs. 108).

Respondents’ outlook for average wholesale mattress prices six months from now is up, but still below 100. The index increased from 67 in August to 80 this month.

When asked about expectations for general business conditions currently and six months from now, participants’ sentiments improved once again.

The Index improved on whether respondents’ outlook for their company changed in the past month, going from 83 to 110, and their general business activity hitting the 100 mark, increasing from 83 last month.

The results continue to improve when participants answered the same questions over the next six months, with the Index increasing for both their company’s six-month outlook (140 vs. 125) and for the general level of business activity (120 vs. 108).

