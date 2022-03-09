Retail Display Ideas Dazzle

Winter Las Vegas Market offered a host of ideas retailers can borrow to add energy and excitement to store floors

There was a lot to like at the Las Vegas Market in January, one that marks, I hope, another step toward more normal days in Mattressville.

As expected, many new products dotted showrooms across the market. But there was something that struck me as I visited bedding spaces: some great retail display ideas. Here are five that stood out.

The Artistry of Sleep showroom at McRoskey Mattress Works: Art galleries inspired McRoskey, a division of Fresno, California-based bedding independent Pleasant Mattress, in its first Las Vegas showing. McRoskey presented its beds with gallerylike placards on the walls. The combination of the white walls and the dark wood floor put the mattresses themselves in the spotlight. The showroom entrance, which featured a massive photo of a mist-shrouded Golden Gate Bridge, set the tone for this bold presentation.

The vignettes at Casper: New York-based Casper Sleep, the owner of digitally native brand Casper, created a homelike feel in its showroom with minimalist bedroom vignettes. Rather than feature separate rooms, complete with walls, Casper presented the skeletons of the rooms with bare frames, letting retailers quickly look inside That’s a clever way to bring visual excitement to a mattress store.



The artwork at Therapedic International: The Princeton, New Jersey-based bedding producer launched its orange-accented Immunity line with a wall banner that featured a striking beach scene with a woman running on the sand waving an orange banner. That image conveys energy, a good thing for a mattress brand to promote. A nearby banner presented a photo of an inviting ocean scene that served as a backdrop for new Tommy Bahama beds.



The red carpet at Chattam & Wells: Woburn, Massachusetts-based bedding producer Spring Air International relaunched its high-end Chattam & Wells brand in a separate showroom next to the new Spring Air showroom. A red carpet ran the length of the room, and the beds, all named for castles, each held a place of honor. The splash of bold color added a feeling of exclusivity and luxury.

The igloo at Magniflex: The Italian mattress producer, with U.S. headquarters in Miami, enclosed a refreshed MagniCool bed in a small white room that resembled an igloo. The mattress seemed to shiver in the dim light inside. The icicles outside and inside added a cool touch.