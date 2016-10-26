Retailer Web Services launching holiday deals on major mattress and appliance brands

NEWS RELEASE

News release written by Retailer Web Services and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

Hosting Guests this Holiday Season?

Deals on Home Appliances and Mattresses are Aplenty

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2016—Independent retailers across the country are bracing for the “triple threat” frenzy of holiday shopping known as Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. To help retailers increase their ecommerce sales—and help consumers get ahead of the holiday shopping rush—Retailer Web Services (RWS) will deploy more than 4,000 turnkey omni-channel promotions on their retailer customers’ websites, beginning Nov. 2.

Through RWS’ work with such manufacturers as Electrolux, Tempur-Sealy, LG, Serta, GE, Whirlpool and others, digital deals on the biggest names in home appliances and mattresses will be aplenty and will accommodate the surge in mobile vs. desktop shoppers, according to Jennie Gilbert, RWS chief operating officer and co-author of the book, RE:THiNK: 11 surprising things to do now to win retail customers in the digital age (RWS, 2015).

Based on a nationwide survey conducted by RWS to understand online shoppers’ purchasing patterns of durable goods for the home, consumers will visit an average of five to 17 websites along their purchasing journey. Last year, RWS retailer customers’ websites recorded the highest overall traffic volume of the year during Black Friday and the weeks leading up to it. That traffic was from a significantly higher percentage of mobile devices than the surrounding weeks—a 10.79 percent increase.

“The lines have blurred between Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said Gilbert. “This holiday season, digital consumers will shop early and from multiple mobile devices. It’s imperative that independent retailers leverage the major brands’ national campaigns and employ technology to reach prospects with visually-compelling and engaging offers on the products they’re interested in buying.”

About Retailer Web Services

Founded in 2006, Retailer Web Services (RWS) is a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based provider of digital marketing, ecommerce, web design and other intelligent software solutions built exclusively for independent retailers of durable home goods to achieve success. A champion of independent retailers, RWS is an authoritative source on durable goods product data and consumer purchasing habits. RE:THiNK: 11 surprising things you should do now to win retail customers in the digital age (RWS, 2015) provides actionable advice grounded in the way consumers shop for durable goods. RWS serves more than 2,000 independent durable goods retailers across North America. For more information, visit www.retailerwebservices.com.

