Retailers Win Therapedic’s Vegas Video Contest

Therapedic International will fly three mattress retailers — and a popular puppet — to Las Vegas to star in its video series “Inside Track With Gerry Borreggine.” They are winners of Therapedic’s contest for best retail ideas to enhance selling and business strategy and were chosen by the Therapedic team.

The winners:

Steve Houk, owner of Boise Mattress in Boise, Idaho, will share how to “treat the customer like family without a budget.” He believes if you treat a customer like they’re family, you’ll sell better beds.

Mindy Nance, store manager of Grand Home Furnishings in Christiansburg, Virginia, will focus on how to achieve a personal connection with the customer.

Trent Ranburger, owner of Trent Bedding in Bowling Green, Kentucky, will share tips on how to work with multiple customers at once.

Lil Trent, puppet of Trent Bedding and a local celebrity in Bowling Green will lend his expertise on standing out among the advertising clutter in your market.

Winners will fly to Las Vegas July 22-24 to star in their own episode of “Inside Track” and share their winning ideas. The trip includes one round-trip airfare and two nights’ stay at the Wynn Las Vegas resort hotel.

Each retailer and Lil Trent will shoot their individual episode with Borreggine in the Therapedic showroom (B-946) at the World Market Center on July 23, the day before Summer Las Vegas Market officially opens.