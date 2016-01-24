Reverie Develops ‘retainer-less’ adjustable bases

News release

REVERIE DEVELOPS INDUSTRY’S FIRST “RETAINER-LESS” SYSTEM TO HOLD MATTRESSES IN PLACE ON ADJUSTABLE BASES WITHOUT RETAINER BARS

NEW PROGRIP™ BAR-FREE RETAINER SYSTEM TO DEBUT AT LAS VEGAS MARKET

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Michigan Jan. 24, 2016 – Reverie, the leading manufacturer of adjustable foundations, is bringing a huge innovation to the market with the introduction of ProGrip, a bar-free retainer designed to hold mattresses in place without the bars that many consumers say remind them of hospital beds. The new product will be rolled out at the Winter Las Vegas Market Jan.24th – Jan. 28th. The patent-pending ProGrip is designed to work with any adjustable-friendly mattress in the market and hold it into place during head or foot elevation.

Traditionally a retainer bar – or bracket – is bolted to the foot of an adjustable bed base to keep the mattress from sliding around when getting in and out of the bed. Reverie’s new ProGrip is made of a proprietary material that “grips” the mattress keeping everything securely in place while eliminating the industrial or hospital look often associated with adjustable bed bases. As with Revere’s corner retainer bars, ProGrip™ technology ensures lumbar support.

“From the showroom to the bedroom, traditional retainers tend to make even the most stylish adjustable foundation look a bit industrial. We challenged our R & D team to create a new accessory that eliminates this problem without sacrificing functionality,” said Reverie President and CEO Martin Rawls-Meehan. “We’re proud to be the first to offer a high-end retainer that allows consumers to seamlessly integrate their adjustable bed base into their bedroom furniture and actually enhance their décor.”

Moving forward, ProGrip will be a standard feature in Reverie adjustable bed foundations starting with the Reverie 5D™ and up. Retainer bars will still be included in every package for customers that want to use them. Reverie will send retailers an easy-to-use kit to make their current floor models bar-free and ready for display

To see and experience then entire Reverie line-up, visit the company’s Las Vegas showroom located at B-0925.

Reverie is a leading manufacturer of innovative adjustable beds, mattresses and pillows to the trade and direct to consumers. The company’s sales and marketing headquarters is located in Michigan while its production, distribution and customer service facilities are based in New York. Reverie manufactures select products in the U.S. and continues to be a cutting-edge leader and innovator in the sleep products industry. For more information, visit www.reverie.com.

