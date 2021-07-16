Rize Creates Convenient Catalog



Rize redesigned its product catalog, giving retailers a one-stop shop for complete product information and merchandising ideas.

Sleep products producer Rize, a division of Mantua Manufacturing Co., based in Cleveland, Ohio, has published a new product catalog for retailers that makes ordering easier. Packed with information and photography, the catalog offers a consolidated overview of Rize’s curated product line.

The new catalog is available in print or as an electronic file (contact customer service at orders@rizebeds.com, or stop by the Rize showroom at the next Las Vegas Market). In addition to product details, specifications, shipping information and pricing, each product category in the catalog offers merchandising advice to help retailers drive sales.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to manage the challenges related to the supply chain,” said Marc Spector, Rize president. “One of the ways we’re making it easier for our customers is to give them a one-stop shop to find all the information they need about us and our products — as well as how to merchandise them. This is something we’ve been asked for but that not everyone does. We developed this piece to address all those concerns.”

Rize/Mantua is a family-held company manufacturing and selling steel bed frames since 1952 and, more recently, offering a line of adjustable bases, bedroom furniture, mattresses, pillows and protectors.