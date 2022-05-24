RMC Retail and Furniture First Partner to Offer Financing Options

RMC Retail, a division of Regional Management Corp., and Furniture First, a purchasing cooperative made up of locally owned furniture dealers across the United States, have agreed to a multiyear partnership.

The partnership will provide consumer financing options to Furniture First members, enabling them to serve an expanded customer base and increase sales, according to a news release.

“We are excited to kick off this strategic partnership with Furniture First to meet the needs of their members,” said John Schachtel, chief operating officer for RMC Retail, which is based in Greer, South Carolina. “We look forward to delivering financing solutions that will help Furniture First members reach their financial goals and enable their customers with the purchasing power to buy the products they need or want.”

RMC Retail specializes in offering installment loans to near- to subprime credit customers that may not qualify for financing through traditional prime lenders. Their products give customers additional buying power for their in-store purchases. Through this partnership, Furniture First members will be able to offer RMC Retail’s flexible financing options to their customers.

“Partnering with RMC Retail and adding their premier services to our array of customer financing options is a win/win situation for us, our members, and their customers. This strategic partnership will empower our members to close more sales and serve a wider spectrum of customers who need credit assistance,” said Amanda Daubert, director of services at Furniture First.

Furniture First, based in Middletown, Pennsylvania, has showrooms in Las Vegas (B530) and High Point (International Home Furnishings Center G-770) where it displays products from several of the group’s approved vendors. For more information on Furniture First membership, visit a showroom or call 800-411-3477.