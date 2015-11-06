September Mattress Sales See Strong Growth

Mattress sales climbed 8.7% in September, compared with the same month in 2014, according to the Bedding Barometer (paywall), a monthly report of U.S. mattress sales published by the International Sleep Products Association. The wholesale dollar value of those sales grew 13.6%, compared with September 2014, while the average unit selling price increased 4.5%.

Total unit shipments for the third quarter were up 4% and the dollar value of sales rose 7.6%, compared with the prior-year quarter. AUSP increased 3.5%.

Year-to-date unit sales and the wholesale dollar levels of those units increased by 4.6% and 7.6%, respectively, compared to 2014 levels. Year-to-date AUSP rose 2.9%.