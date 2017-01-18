Serta® to Debut All-New Perfect Sleeper® Mattresses at Vegas Market

News release written by Serta and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

New Collection Designed for Better Looks, Better Feels and Better Overall Value in 2017

Hoffman Estates, IL (December 16, 2016) – Serta, the leading mattress manufacturer in the industry, is unveiling an all-new Perfect Sleeper mattress collection at the Winter 2017 Las Vegas Market. The company’s flagship collection has been completely re-engineered from the inside out to offer improved aesthetics and the broadest range of feels ever for Perfect Sleeper. Additionally, Serta will debut a new Sertapedic® mattress collection, also with improved aesthetics and features, and as a simplified adjustable base program to help retailers increase attachment rates.

Redesigning the Only Official Mattress of the National Sleep Foundation

Serta first introduced its Perfect Sleeper as the Only Official Mattress of the National Sleep Foundation in 2011. Together, Serta and the NSF worked to design each Perfect Sleeper mattress with a unique set of features to help solve 5 common sleep problems. The partnership has driven significant success for Perfect Sleeper, with unit growth tripling since the 2011 launch.

“Our partnership with the NSF helped us create a winning proposition for Perfect Sleeper,” says Andrew Gross, executive vice president of marketing for Serta. “The 5 common sleep problems story gives our retail partners a simple, yet effective story that resonates with consumers who are ultimately shopping for a more comfortable night’s sleep.”

According to Gross, the new 2017 Perfect Sleeper mattresses will strengthen this proposition by offering even more comfort innovations and incredible feels across the entire collection.

Better Looks, Better Feels and Better Overall Value in 2017

“Our new 2017 products are designed to deliver on our brand promise of comfort,” says Gross. “That’s why we are introducing a new brand-reinforcing design language across all new products that we developed in partnership with a leading industrial design firm. We have also leveraged in-depth consumer research around the meaning of comfort to help us build the most comfortable mattresses at every price point.”

The new design language and consumer findings are brought to life in the new Perfect Sleeper with improved aesthetics designed to visually communicate the product benefit of comfort. This includes premium covers, a high-end knit border and a new premium neoprene label. Additionally, select models feature new 739 and 886 individually wrapped coil systems in two firmness levels, which allows for wider range of feels. Serta will offer innerspring, memory foam and hybrid models ranging in price from $399 – $1,499 for a standard queen set. Select models are compatible with a Serta adjustable foundation.

The new Sertapedic collection also includes improved aesthetics, with select models featuring a new 711 individually wrapped coil system in two firmness levels for a wider range of feels. Serta will offer innerspring and memory foam models ranging in price from $299 – $699. Select models are compatible with a Serta adjustable foundation.

Finally, Serta is launching a new Motion Essentials™ adjustable foundation designed to appeal to today’s value-minded mattress shoppers. The new design includes a wireless remote and premium upholstered aesthetic at $799 for a queen size foundation.

New Campaign Focused on Comfort

Serta’s new product launches will be supported by a new, breakthrough advertising campaign that builds on the company’s new tagline, “Always Comfortable™”. It is set to launch in the spring, and will include new commercials plus a fully integrated digital program across all consumer touch points.

Las Vegas market attendees can visit Serta’s showroom to see the new Perfect Sleeper and Sertapedic collections at A-701 at the World Market Center building. Serta will be accepting orders on the new products at market with the goal of having all retailers placed by the end of April.

