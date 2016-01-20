Serta Redesigns iComfort for 2016

News release

Serta Redesigns its iComfort® Mattresses for 2016

New collection includes both all-foam and hybrid models with Serta’s most advanced technologies

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILLINOIS (December 9, 2015) – Serta, the leading mattress manufacturer in the industry, announced today that an all-new collection of iComfort mattresses will be unveiled at the Winter 2016 Las Vegas Market. Every new iComfort mattress features Serta’s latest advancement in gel memory foam, while select models feature a new breakthrough in coil technology that brings the unique feel and response of memory foam to an advanced spring system.

For the first time ever, Serta will offer iComfort Hybrid models to create a full catalog of foam and hybrid products. The complete collection will start at $1,299 (for iComfort Hybrid) and extend up to $3,499 (suggested retail pricing for queen standard sets). Additionally, Serta will introduce a new adjustable program that includes its first true “smart bed” system with sleep tracking technology.

“iComfort has been a tremendous success with retailers and consumers since it launched in 2011,” says Andrew Gross, senior vice president of marketing for Serta. “Now, we are taking iComfort to the next level with new technologies that will appeal to today’s mattress shoppers. This, coupled with our new adjustable program, will help our retailers drive more traffic and close more premium sales.”

Visit Serta’s showroom at A-701 at the Winter 2016 Las Vegas Market to learn more about the new iComfort Sleep System. Download the media image here.

Serta, Inc. (“Serta”), through its licensees, is the #1 mattress manufacturer in the United States. Serta’s product portfolio includes the Perfect Sleeper®, which is the Only Official Mattress of the National Sleep Foundation, and the iComfort® Sleep System, both named Consumers Digest Best Buys. Serta through its licensees also manufactures the iSeries® Hybrid Sleep System and the exclusive Bellagio at Home® mattress collection.

As the leading provider of mattresses to the hospitality industry, Serta partners with hotel groups such as Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International, Best Western International, Omni Hotels and Resorts, as well as Bellagio Las Vegas. In addition, Serta is distributed internationally in more than 150 other countries.

With its worldwide network, Serta is able to respond quickly to customers’ needs while still preserving strict control standards to ensure the highest quality. For more information, visit www.serta.com.

Contact:

Kelly Ellis

kellis@serta.com

847-747-0460

###