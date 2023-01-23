Serta Simmons Bedding Announces Updates to Key Lines in its Serta and Beautyrest Portfolio

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

Unveils New Serta iComfortECO Collection Incorporating More Sustainable Materials.

New Take on Serta Perfect Sleeper to Deliver Trademark Comfort at More Accessible Price Points.

Plans to Expand Beautyrest Harmony Collection in 2023.

Doraville, Ga. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB), one of the leading global sleep companies, today announced updates to key lines in its mattress portfolio across its Serta® and Beautyrest® brands. Highlight launches, which will be on display at Winter Las Vegas Market beginning Jan. 29, include the next generation of Serta’s iComfort® line, Serta iComfortECOTM, which integrates more sustainable materials, as well as the improved Serta Perfect Sleeper® collection, which delivers the brand’s trademark comfort as well as zoned support, at more accessible price points. In addition, SSB announced that it will be unveiling updates to its Beautyrest Harmony® collection later this year.



“At SSB, we have a rich history in innovation,” said Shelley Huff, CEO of SSB. “This includes serving sleepers with high-value products offering industry-leading performance across a wide range of price tiers. The collections we are launching this year across Serta and Beautyrest further build on this heritage, delivering a strong value proposition as well as feature sets that sleepers have been asking for, such as the integration of more sustainable materials.”

Serta iComfortECO

Serta iComfortECO, which is scheduled to launch to sleepers beginning in April 2023, features

the comfort, support and cooling Serta iComfort is known for while incorporating more

sustainable materials. Available in quilted hybrid, smooth hybrid and all-foam constructions,

highlight features include:

Each Queen Mattress Includes Recycled Plastics Equivalent to More than 120 Recycled Plastic Water Bottles – The Serta iComfortECO mattress CoolTemp™ cover is made in part with REPREVE® performance fiber which is made from recycled plastic bottles. Separately, recycled plastics have also been integrated into the bottom support layer of the mattress

New 5-Zone System Featuring a Quad-Coil Design for Improved Support – The new coil found in the hybrid models also leverages a glue-less design and is made from 85% recycled steel.

Terra FusionTM Memory Foam – This foam layer, which can be found towards the top of the mattress, is made of 30% plant-based content that has USDA BioPreferred Certification.

Serta iComfortECO will be available for suggested retail prices ranging from $1299 to $3499.

Serta Perfect Sleeper

Serta’s new Perfect Sleeper national collection, available in innerspring and smooth hybrid constructions, will also launch beginning this spring and offers:

More Accessible Price Points – The line will now be available to consumers starting at a suggested retail price of $599, representing a more than 30 percent savings compared to the previous opening suggested price point. Across the line, suggested pricing will range from $599 – $1,299.

Zoned Support at Every Price Level – Addressing consumer demand for pressure relief, zoned support is featured across the entire Perfect Sleeper collection. Serta is offering support solutions ranging from a three-zoned 850-coil density system at the top of the line to an 825-coil density system with a center-support gel band in the entry level models.

Breathable Foam Layers and Cool-to-the-Touch Cover – Building on the success of previous iterations of the line, the new Perfect Sleeper will offer a mix of different memory foams as well as a cool-to-the-touch cover for enhanced comfort on the higherend models.

On-Trend Design – The collection features a new bold and modern look inspired by fashion and interior design trends.

“Sleepers have trusted the Serta brand to deliver our trademark comfort for more than 90 years and we have long stood for providing significant value across price points,” said Laura Brewick, President, Serta. “Our latest iteration of iComfort builds on the collection’s performance legacy and marries the latest in support and comfort with sustainability, while Serta Perfect Sleeper will bring the line to a wide range of sleepers through more accessible pricing.”

Newness Coming from Beautyrest

On the heels of the successful relaunch of Beautyrest Black®, SSB will be updating and expanding its Harmony® collection later this year further building on the sustainable aspects of the current line.

New Collections on Display at Las Vegas Market

Serta iComfortECO and Serta Perfect Sleeper will be on display at the Winter Las Vegas Furniture Market in Suite B1265, a Serta-dedicated showroom. In addition, SSB will be showcasing the latest Beautyrest collections, including Beautyrest Black®, as well as recent launches from Tuft & Needle in the adjacent Suite B1201.

