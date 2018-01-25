Serta Simmons Bedding issues outlook for 2018 U.S. sleep market

News release written by Serta Simmons Bedding LLC and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy.

Predicts continued growth for the almost $9 billion bedding industry

Serta and Beautyrest to Present New Product Innovations and New Campaign Messaging at Las Vegas Market Show

ATLANTA — January 25, 2018 — Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB”), the number one manufacturer and distributor of mattresses in the U.S., provided this year’s predictions for the bedding industry in advance of the Las Vegas Winter Market Show.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Traub expects the almost $9 billion bedding industry’s growth to continue throughout 2018. “Despite facing several challenges in 2017, including the rising costs in raw materials, and physical stores witnessing dramatic consumer shifts to online and direct-to-consumer purchasing, the U.S. bedding industry will remain a stable consumer product sector with moderate growth in 2018.”

Traub continued, “One of the most critical turning points for key players in the industry will be adapting to the evolution of consumer purchasing preferences. E-commerce is growing in our industry, meaning that consumers have even more options for purchasing a mattress. Bedding retailers will need to explore omni-channel strategies by increasing their e-commerce capabilities, and adding in-store offerings to drive more foot traffic.”

Last year, to better serve the needs of its retail partners, SSB added Serta and Beautyrest mattress-in-a-box products to its lineup, that can be sold in retailers’ physical stores or through their online channels. SSB also launched its own direct-to-consumer brand, Tomorrow, which is aimed at the growing segment of consumers who prefer to purchase online.

Traub concluded, “SSB’s portfolio of market leading brands allows our company to offer products across multiple channels and with a range of price points to meet consumer needs. In 2018, we will continue to invest in our brands and introduce new solutions that position our retail partners for success.”

SSB’s most recent product launches include an all-new line of Serta’s iComfort® Hybrid mattresses and new Beautyrest Platinum line. The unveiling of these products will be supported by new brand campaigns for Serta and Beautyrest, who both announced new lead agencies in 2017. Both brands will introduce their new campaign messaging, along with their latest product innovations, at the 2018 Las Vegas Winter Market, January 28 — February 1.

