Shake Up Your Market Routine

Attending mattress shows can be costly and time-consuming. Preplanning and post-show reviews can make the most of your time there.

A few years ago, Riley’s Furniture & Mattress, an independent retailer in Monroe, Ohio, took a planeload of employees to the High Point Market in High Point, North Carolina, so they could explore the latest trends, better understand the process of shopping for products at a show — and have a little fun, too. You don’t have to be quite as extravagant, but consider rewarding star managers or retail sales associates with a trip to the next market. You’ll benefit from walking the show with team members who have a fresh set of eyes.

Here are five other ideas for making your next market trip the most rewarding yet. They come from writer Phillip M. Perry, who wrote about attending industrial trade shows in the March issue of our sister publication BedTimes. But the guidance applies equally to retailers attending furniture and mattress markets, like the Spring High Point Market April 25-29 or the Summer Las Vegas Market July 26-30.