Sheex rolls out latest innovations at Paramount Sleep showroom

MARLTON, NJ — January 25, 2018 — SHEEX, Inc., the world’s first performance fabric bedding and sleepwear company will be showcasing their latest product offerings during the upcoming Las Vegas Winter Market 2018.

New entries in SHEEX® Performance Home™ feature ICE•Cool™ with CoolX™ Technology fabrications in hybrid mattress protectors and pillows. “We took the best properties of performance and applied them to next-generation products” says Susan Walvius, CEO and Co-Founder of SHEEX.

The ICE•Cool HYBRID mattress protector is engineered to protect the longevity of any mattress while still providing cooling comfort. The fibers of the ICE•Cool fabric featuring CoolX™ Adaptive Fabric Technology transports moisture and heat away from the body for a cooler sleep. SHEEX developed the ICE•Cool mattress protector with the same advanced cooling material used in the SHEEX PERFORMANCE® premium mattresses. Built with waterproof material used in exceptional outdoor gear, the protector adds an extra layer of insurance against spills and moisture while helping to manage temperature swings throughout the night. The microporous liquid barrier in the protector offers extreme breathability which allows air to circulate, so the mattress stays cool, clean, and protected.

Cool is also the theme in pillows. The SHEEX® ICE•Cool Talalay Latex Pillow is infused with advanced cooling gel for cooler sleep. Talalay has a naturally springy character that’s supremely comfortable; by adding gel material it captures and distributes heat through a ventilated design for exceptional breathability and a better sleep climate. The SHEEX® Cooling Latex Pillow provides uplifting support to your neck and bottomless pressure relief for your head. The removable, washable pillow cover is innovative as well. The SHEEX PERFORMANCE® 2FACE cooling pillow encasement is made with a dual construction design scientifically engineered for constant airflow to deliver a cooler and more comfortable night’s sleep. One side features ICE•Cool ™ fabric with CoolX™ technology using rapid cooling fibers that transport moisture and heat away from the body while the other side has the SHEEX flagship fabric – Original Performance – which is breathable, moisture-wicking and smooth.

Las Vegas Market will also see the introduction of SHEEX 828® MOTION Performance Sleepwear for men and women. Thanks to advanced fabrics and thoughtful design, SHEEX 828® MOTION technical sleepwear is designed to excel in all environments affording superior breathability, temperature regulation and sweat-wicking. The amazing feel and function of the fabrics, along with the lightweight performance stretch blend, allows for freedom of movement and it always keeps its shape. The 13-piece collection is resistant to wrinkles and made to move with you from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., in the bed or on-the-go.

Overall, SHEEX has quite a few new offerings slated for Las Vegas Market. Anchored by new mattress and pillow protectors, pillows and sleepwear, there will be product additions to the home bedding lineup including a variety of sheets featuring Sleep•Fit® or CoolX™ Technology, comforters, and four new hybrid mattresses.

In Las Vegas, SHEEX newest products will be on display with the Paramount Sleep Company in the pop-up showroom at The W Hotel, Amplify Rooms 1 & 2, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd South. For more details contact wholesale@sheex.com.

About SHEEX® | SHEEX®, Inc.:

SHEEX®, Inc. is the world’s first performance fabric bedding and sleepwear company that provides optimal thermal conditions for deeper sleep powered by SLEEP•FIT® Technology. Inspired by the feel and breathability of athletic performance fabrics, Co-Founders Michelle Brooke-Marciniak and Susan Walvius, shook up the bedding world in 2007 by inventing a whole new “Performance Bedding” category in home textiles through breathable, stretchable, moisture-wicking technical fabrics. Since their initial invention, SHEEX has grown from performance bed sheets to a mattress line plus a full “top of the bed” and sleepwear. SHEEX, Inc. is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US. SHEEX is featured in Bed Bath & Beyond, department stores, specialty stores, and mattress and furniture retailers in North America and is expanding to bring the brand and products worldwide. For more information about SHEEX®, visit sheex.com.

