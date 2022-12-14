Shifman Gives Year-End Donation to Bridges Outreach

Shifman provides beds to people who are transitioning out of homelessness.

Shifman Mattresses made a significant year-end donation to its charitable partner Bridges Outreach and looks forward to increasing its support in the coming year.

Bridges is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves the New York City area to end homelessness through volunteer-driven outreach and social services focused on health, housing and independence.

Shifman’s delivery of mattresses and headboards provided individuals transitioning out of homelessness a comfortable, quality bed, which is part of a strong foundation for home and health, according to a news release.

“The partnership with Bridges is extremely important and rewarding to all of us at Shifman Mattresses, and we want to continue to provide healthy sleep and job opportunities within our local community,” said Bill Hammer, president of Shifman.

The philanthropic partnership that began earlier this year includes Shifman providing employment opportunities for Bridges constituents at the company’s Newark corporate headquarters and factory. The company is working on finding the best fit within its organization for those opportunities in the coming year.